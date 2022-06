Arlene Huizenga, age 90 of Zeeland passed away Thursday, June 9, 2022. She is survived by her children: Gary and Robin Huizenga, Michael and Linda Huizenga, Mark and Mary Huizenga, and Sandi and Joe Schipper; her grandchildren: Morgan and Gary Hamrick, Brette and Tyler Thomas, Jordan and Ashley Brower, Aaron and Jenna Huizenga, Amanda and Eric Andino, Corey and Ashley Huizenga, Briana Fowler and her fiancé Eric Heyboer, Danielle and Tony Soto, Brooke Horinga and 19 great-grandchildren; her brother Bob and Marcia Walters and her brothers-in-law: Bob and Evie Myaard, Iran and Jan Huizenga and Murl and Terri Huizenga.

ZEELAND, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO