Enfield Council spurns GOP hopeful for District 1

By Susan Danseyar / Journal Inquirer
 5 days ago

ENFIELD — After a discussion that included both acrimonious and emotional statements, the Town Council voted 5-4 Monday against appointing James Nasuta to fill the late Joey Bosco’s seat.

DISPUTE: Republican councilors say the Democrats have stalled on appointing their candidate. Democrats say Nasuta is not the best candidate for the seat.

Nasuta, a member of the community for 33 years, was the candidate the Republican caucus chose to fill the District 1 seat left empty after Bosco’s death on April 1.

Republicans Michael Ludwick, Lori Unghire, and Marie Pyznar, and Democrat Douglas Finger, voted to appoint Nasuta.

Democrats Cynthia Man-gini, John Santanella, Matthew Despard, Nick Hopkins, and Deputy Mayor Gina Cekala cast the opposing votes.

Mayor Bob Cressotti did not attend the meeting held in Town Hall due to a family obligation.

His absence was one of the reasons Mangini said she would not be voting for Nasuta.

“It’s very inconsiderate and out of character to put forward the name of a person to fill the seat of Joey Bosco in the absence of our mayor, who is the leader of our council,” she said.

Ludwick countered by saying no one knew Cressotti would not be at the meeting.

“We’ve waited well over a month,” he said. “It’s time to fill Joey’s seat.”

At issue for the Republican councilors and members of the public who spoke before the discussion is that they claim the Democratic leadership has been stalling and was unwilling to move forward with their choice of a candidate.

Before the council discussion, Peter Jonaitis of Farmstead Circle said the Jan. 6 committee is about to “continue their circus” in a couple of days.

“No Republicans were allowed to sit on that committee other than the ones (Speaker of the House) Nancy Pelosi picked,” he said. “That committee has turned into a farce.”

Jonaitis said the Town Council is doing the same thing by not voting for the Republicans’ nominated candidate.

Other residents and councilors claimed Democrats asked questions outside their purview, including what Nasuta’s feelings were about whether teachers are grooming children for age-inappropriate behavior, such as the pizza and sex assignment mistakenly given to eighth-graders in January.

Hopkins said the Democratic caucus did ask Nasuta about whether he agreed that teachers who have been called pedophiles both in public meetings and online are grooming children.

“Jim did not deny the issue and that was concerning to me,” Hopkins said.

“This appointment has taken way too long,” said Pyznar. “Part of the reason is that the councilor we are replacing is irreplaceable.”

The reason she is sitting in her seat, Pyznar said, is that Bosco encouraged her to run for the Town Council.

“He left politics at the door; he was a simple man who lived a simple life helping others,” she said.

Bosco worked across party lines for 14 years on the Town Council, Pyznar said. She expressed feelings of being so discouraged by political fighting over the Republicans’ choice of a replacement candidate that she was tempted to leave the seat empty.

“But we can’t do that,” Pyznar said. “Other seats have been filled and they were filled with respect. This is appalling.”

Cekala said in her time on the Town Council, she has seen a lot of vacancies filled.

“This is not how they are filled,” she said. “We asked for months for one more candidate (to consider) and were told ‘no.’

She said the reason the council is at an impasse is not because the Democrats are digging in their heels.

