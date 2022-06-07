ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wendy’s Is Adding A Strawberry Frosty To The Menu After Requests From Fans

By Kaitlin Gates
 5 days ago

While Wendy’s has had a chocolate and vanilla Frosty (and has mixed the Frosty with coffee!) on the menu for years, the fast-food chain is adding a new flavor that’s perfect for summer.

The new Strawberry Frosty is officially joining the menu nationwide. The fruity addition combines the same creamy texture Frosty fans know and love, but with the flavor of strawberries.

“We’re always listening to our fans and as the most-requested item, it was a no-brainer for us to bring the Strawberry Frosty to the menu this season,” Carl Loredo, chief marketing officer for The Wendy’s Company, said in a press release.

While Wendy’s doesn’t say how long the new flavor will be around, it is for a limited time, so you’ll want to try it soon before it disappears. (And maybe mix it with a chocolate Frosty for a chocolate-covered strawberry flavor? Just an idea!)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Uzamc_0g35JWWI00
Wendy's

If you’re looking for even more strawberry flavors, Wendy’s is also bringing back their Summer Strawberry Chicken Salad for a limited time.

The salad has sun-ripened, freshly sliced strawberries, Applewood-smoked bacon and grilled chicken, all on a bed of lettuce and spring mix. It is then topped off with an Italian cheese blend, candied almonds and a sweet Champagne vinaigrette.

If you purchase the salad now through July 3 via the Wendy’s app, you’ll get a free small order of fries. You’ll also earn points to treat yourself to another menu item, like the Strawberry Frosty, which you can get for free once you reach 150 points.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aHoGq_0g35JWWI00
Wendy's

Another summer menu item from Wendy’s is a new Sunburst Melon Lemonade, made with lemonade, watermelon, cantaloupe and strawberry flavors. It joined the lineup of Dave’s Craft Lemonades, which also includes Pineapple Mango and Strawberry Lemonades.

In case you missed it, Wendy’s also changed their French fries last fall. They are so sure you’ll love them, they’ll even give you your money back if you don’t find them hot and crispy.

The Hot & Crispy Fries have a thick and thin side: one for heat retention and one for crispiness. The fries are natural-cut, skin-on and made with real potatoes. According to Wendy’s, they hold up to dipping in sauce or even a Frosty, so if you’d like to add a bit of salt flavor to the new Strawberry Frosty, you’ll want to try this!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SSCeC_0g35JWWI00
Wendy's

Will you be trying the new Strawberry Frosty while it’s around for a limited time this summer?

