Orlando Pride place coach Amanda Cromwell, assistant on administrative leave

By Orlando Sentinel Staff, Orlando Sentinel
 5 days ago
Orlando Pride head coach Amanda Cromwell watches her players practice at the Orlando Pride Training facility in Seminole, Fla., Friday, April 8, 2022. Willie J. Allen Jr./Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Orlando Pride coach Amanda Cromwell and first assistant coach Sam Greene have been placed on a temporary administrative leave effective immediately, pending the results of a current investigation, the team said Tuesday.

“The decisions come following recommendations from the National Women’s Soccer League [NWSL] and the NWSL Players Association [NWSLPA] Joint Investigative Team,” the Pride said in their statement. “This is an interim step while the investigation is ongoing, and no final determinations or conclusions have been reached.”

No details about what prompted the investigation were released, but it comes on the heels of unrest late last season when former North Carolina Courage coach Paul Riley was accused of harassment and sexual coercion. That led to an overhaul to how NWSL approaches issues such as player safety and anti-harassment.

The Pride said assistant coach Seb Hines has been appointed to coach the Pride in the interim. Hines and midfielder Gunny Jónsdóttir will speak Wednesday before a morning training session. The Pride play at the Chicago Red Stars on Sunday.

“Providing a respectful environment and adhering to all league policies are of the utmost priority for the Pride. The Club is committed to fully cooperating with the Joint Investigative Team through the conclusion of this process. As this is an ongoing investigation, the Club will have no further comment at this time,” the team said in its release.

The move came after the Pride suffered their worst loss of the season, 5-0, to the host Houston Dash on Friday night.

