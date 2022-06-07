ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s the scoop on the 2022 PA Ice Cream Trail. See which Lehigh Valley shops made the list

By Jennifer Sheehan, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 5 days ago

Get ready to hit the road and head out onto the Pennsylvania Ice Cream Trail.

It’s the fifth year of the program, where you’re encouraged to visit local farms that produce delicious, freshly made ice cream. The program is run by visitPA.com , the state Department of Agriculture, PA Preferred and the Center for Dairy Excellence.

This year, the trail has gone digital — making it even easier to take part, You just have to sign up on the trail’s website, visitpa.com/trip/scooped-ice-cream-trail . Each time you visit one of the participating farms or creameries and you buy a cone, you’ll receive a check-in PIN code. Collect 10 codes (10 stops on the trail) and you’ll receive a Scooped stainless-steel ice cream scooper.

The trail program runs through Sept. 10.

This year’s trail features about 30 stops you can make across the state. Several are just a day trip away and this year there are two on the list in the Lehigh Valley.

Lehigh Valley spots on the list

Crystal Spring Farm: 3550 Bellview Road, Schnecksville

Crystal Spring Farm’s ice cream is made with fresh milk and cream from the farm’s own dairy herd, using Grandpa Sell’s time-tested recipes. Grandpa Sell still enjoys refining his recipes, using a variety of flavorings and fresh ingredients. In addition to hand-dipped ice cream from the creamery, the farm’s retail store sells prepackaged ice cream in half gallons, quarts, pints, Dixie cups, ice cream sandwiches, and ice cream cakes.

Klein Farms Dairy and Creamery: 410 Klein Road, Easton (Forks Township)

Klein Farms Dairy and Creamery is home to Happy Holstein Ice Cream. This family-owned farm was founded in 1935, opened its first dairy store in 2004, and moved to its new facility in 2016. The creamery offers more than 20 flavors of homemade ice cream, crafted with the best of ingredients. Along with its year-round mainstay flavors, Happy Holstein Ice Cream offers seasonal favorites that celebrate upcoming seasons. Guests are welcome to walk around and see the farm’s goats, sheep and pig, and of course, the cows and young calves.

Info: visitpa.com/eastern-pennsylvania-ice-cream-trail

Day trip spots

We picked a half dozen from the list that you can drive to in a day trip.

Bailys Dairy of Pocopson Meadow Farm: 1821 Lenape-Unionville Road, West Chester

At Baily’s Dairy, their meadows are home to 70 dairy cows who provide the milk that the Baily family uses to make homemade ice cream with local, farm-fresh ingredients. Baily’s Dairy scoops ice cream on the weekends only, but their farm store is open seven days a week. Offering both hard ice cream and soft serve, along with floats, their fan favorites include decadent whole bean vanilla and rich salted caramel flavors. They also work with their local farms and neighbors to offer fresh fruit toppings throughout the summer and unique specials such as their famous “cantaloupe bowls” — replace your ice cream bowl with a fresh sugar cantaloupe and fill it with your favorite scoop of ice cream.

Info: facebook.com/Bailys-Dairy-of-Pocopson-Meadow-Farm-109844495718927

Chester Springs at Milky Way Farm: 521 E Uwchlan Ave., Chester Springs

Chester Springs at Milky Way Farm has been voted among the top ice cream destinations in Pennsylvania. Visit the creamery for a delicious ice cream cone, sundae, or milkshake made from farm-fresh ingredients. This creamery offers more than 40 different flavors, such as Bessie’s Black Raspberry and Molly’s Mint Chip, named after the farm’s cows. Hours vary by season.

Info: facebook.com/ChesterSpringsCreamery/

Fox Meadows Creamery: 2475 W. Main St., Ephrata

Fox Meadows Creamery is a farm-to-table creamery surrounded by beautiful Lancaster County farmland. This creamery specializes in handcrafted ice cream made on-site with milk from the family’s small dairy farm just across the field. Fox Meadows’ signature ice cream treats include the “Baked Fox,” custom milkshakes, glass bottle floats and affogatos.

facebook.com/Fox-Meadows-Creamery-487621108027390/timeline/

Freddy Hill Farms: 1440 Sumneytown Pike, Lansdale

You can choose from the more than 30 flavors of farm-fresh ice cream, along with milkshakes, sundaes, flurries, floats and homemade waffle cones. While you’re there, you can enjoy two miniature golf courses, batting cages and a driving range.

Info: https://www.facebook.com/freddyhillfarms/

Merrymead Farm: 2222 S Valley Forge Road, Lansdale, PA 19446

Merrymead Farm is one of Pennsylvania’s Century Farms; opening its doors to the public in July 1971. With their own herd of Holsteins, The Rothenberger family produces and processes milk on-site and are known for their creamy chocolate milk. The farm market third sells delicious baked goods, seasonal items in the outside market and premium homemade ice cream.

Info: https://www.facebook.com/merrymead/

Milkhouse Creamery LLC: 99 Pecora Road, Drums, PA 18222

This site offers more than 50 ice cream flavors, ice cream pies, and ice cream cakes.

https://www.facebook.com/MilkhouseCreamery/

The full list and info

https://www.visitpa.com/trip/scooped-ice-cream-trail

