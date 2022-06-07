ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Republican primary voters can’t quite quit Donald Trump, and it may doom the GOP’s leading candidate for governor | COMMENTARY

By Baltimore Sun Editorial Board, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 5 days ago

There are at least two major surprises to emerge from the opinion survey conducted for the University of Baltimore and Baltimore Sun Media: the failure of the hand-picked successor of Larry Hogan, one of the most popular governors in state history, to dominate the Republican field; and the revelation that Donald Trump would beat Mr. Hogan in Maryland if the two squared off in 2024 for the GOP presidential nomination — by a landslide 2-to-1 margin .

Under the poll, by OpinionWorks of Annapolis, former Maryland Commerce Secretary Kelly M. Schulz, who has been strongly endorsed by Mr. Hogan, has only a modest six percentage point lead over Del. Dan Cox, with 27% of likely voters compared to his 21%.

Under different circumstances, this might seem comfortable. But we would expect that margin to be significantly wider, given Mr. Hogan’s eye-popping approval ratings (a March poll from Goucher College pegged it at 65% of Maryland voters); Delegate Cox’s right-wing extremism (including his effort three months ago to have the governor impeached over how he managed the COVID-19 pandemic); and Ms. Schulz’s successful fundraising that has allowed her TV ads to dominate the airwaves.

It’s clear that Maryland GOP voters are resisting conventional wisdom, and it’s due to Donald Trump.

Oh, that might be a little too facile, but given how Mr. Trump has endorsed Mr. Cox, it’s not far off. And small wonder the former president did. Mr. Cox has been a loyal foot soldier in the Trump-MAGA movement from the Jan. 6 protest at the U.S. Capitol to his declaration that Vice President Mike Pence was a “traitor.” On the “America-first patriot” candidate’s own website, the photo of Mr. Trump is substantially larger than that of Mr. Cox, and his list of “issues” includes a promise that 2020 election results will undergo a “forensic audit.”

The delegate’s emergence as a serious contender might prove short-lived given that 42% of GOP voters are undecided, but Mr. Cox’s early success reflects the enthusiasm of core Trump supporters. This, along with a preference for Mr. Trump over Mr. Hogan in the White House, speaks to a split identity problem for the Maryland Republican Party. It appears Governor Hogan’s brand — a kind of pro-business, anti-tax centrist who prefers to sidestep culture war issues like abortion and can appeal to Democrats and independents — misses the mark with his own party’s voters.

One can see the consequences of this in Ms. Schulz’s campaign materials, which attempt to appeal to both camps by seizing on conservative concerns like “parental rights” without explicitly mentioning critical race theory or transgender students in school bathrooms. She bashes Baltimore for not adequately prosecuting criminals and promises to “treat police like heroes.” But there is no mention on her website of abortion, or Second Amendment rights or election security or other favored national GOP talking points. This is surely no accident and follows the recent call from Dirk Haire, the Maryland GOP’s chair , for voters to embrace “common sense conservative policies” and not be distracted by “cults of personality.”

The challenge, of course, is that where Ms. Schulz comes off in her TV ads as safe and conventional as she promises not to mandate masks in schools, Mr. Cox sounds like he’s ready to aggressively go after Democrats in Annapolis, down to his slogan, “Free the Free State.” Yet that kind of rhetoric is exactly what could doom the nominee.

Democrats can afford partisanship given the party’s 2-to-1 advantage in voter registration; the GOP can’t — at least not if they wish to capture statewide office. In the general election, Donald Trump lost big in Maryland, with Joe Biden recording a 2-to-1 victory in 2020. If Mr. Cox wins the Republican primary, he is similarly doomed to failure in the statewide race.

That leaves candidates like Ms. Schulz, backed by a governor harshly critical of Donald Trump, to walk the tightrope of general election viability, as fellow Republicans like Mr. Cox unabashedly celebrate their common ground with Donald Trump. For the party’s sake, let’s hope Maryland’s undecided voters are paying attention — and ultimately as pragmatic as the state’s GOP chair.

Baltimore Sun editorial writers offer opinions and analysis on news and issues relevant to readers. They operate separately from the newsroom.

Comments / 0

Related
The Intercept

Democratic Voters Deliver Stinging Rebuke to Party’s Manchin-Sinema Wing

A Republican-backed super PAC on Tuesday fell short in its bid to intervene in a Democratic primary against Pennsylvania state Rep. Summer Lee, a 34-year-old Black woman and rising star in the party, who fended off a tsunami of outside money to best anti-union attorney Steve Irwin. The spending, from a GOP-backed super PAC linked to AIPAC — the American Israel Public Affairs Committee — left Irwin behind by less than 1,000 votes.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Annapolis, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Annapolis, MD
Elections
Maryland State
Maryland Elections
Baltimore, MD
Elections
City
Annapolis, MD
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
International Business Times

Two Trump-backed Candidates Win U.S. Election Primaries, But Two Fall Short

Republican candidates endorsed by Donald Trump won their party's nominations for governor in Pennsylvania and for the U.S. Senate in North Carolina on Tuesday in the biggest test yet of the former president's influence in his party ahead of November's midterm elections. But Madison Cawthorn, a Trump-backed Republican congressman in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Larry Hogan
Person
Donald Trump
Daily Mail

Liz Cheney is 28 POINTS behind her GOP primary opponent Harriet Hageman: 70% of Republican Rep's party's voters in Wyoming view her unfavorably as she faces an uphill battle to keep her seat

Another congressional term for Liz Cheney is looking less and less likely as Republicans in her home state of Wyoming continue to turn on her after she voted to impeach Donald Trump and joined the Democrat-led select committee probing the January 6 Capitol attack. Just 28 percent of Wyoming Republican...
WYOMING STATE
CNN

Are Republicans about to blow the Pennsylvania Senate race?

(CNN) — Mitch McConnell could be forgiven for experiencing a sense of deja vu in the run-up to Pennsylvania's Republican Senate primary on Tuesday. The Senate minority leader has spent the entire 2022 election telling anyone who will listen that a) Republicans should win back the majority this fall and b) the easiest way to blow it is to nominate candidates who can't appeal to general election voters.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Clarence Thomas’ Wife Pressured 29 Arizona Republicans to Overturn 2020 Election

Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, sent mass emails to 29 Republicans in the Arizona House and Senate, urging them to ignore Joe Biden’s popular vote win and “choose” electors who would ensure a victory for Donald Trump’s victory in the state, a Washington Post investigation revealed. In the emails sent three days after Biden won Arizona, Ginni told lawmakers they had the “power to fight back against fraud” and “ensure that a clean slate of Electors is chosen.” In another round of emails on Dec. 13, the day before the electoral college votes would be cast, Ginni begged lawmakers to “consider what will happen to the nation we all love if you don’t stand up and lead.” The emails were sent using FreeRoots, an online platform that allows users to quickly send mass emails to elected officials. Ginni’s direct pressuring of state officials to overturn the election in Arizona has raised questions about her husband’s conflict of interest as a judge in cases related to the 2020 election.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Gop Voters#Election State#Maryland Republican Party#Voter Registration#Gop#Commentary#Baltimore Sun Media#Maryland Commerce#Goucher College
NBC News

GOP divided over how to defend Trump ahead of first Jan. 6 hearing

A split is emerging among Republicans about how best to counter the House Jan. 6 committee’s opening hearing Thursday, as the party waits to see just how explosive the panel’s findings prove to be. One GOP faction believes the attack on the Capitol a year and a half...
POTUS
Business Insider

Meet the Republicans who are Trump's likely successors

The 2022 primaries have shown that Trump's endorsement still matters among Republican voters. Political hopefuls are using his talking points to boost their chances of winning, and in many cases, it's worked. We decoded who is most closely following Trump's lead while pushing the GOP agenda even further to the...
POTUS
The Atlantic

The January 6 Hearings Could Change Republican Minds

A few weeks ago I ran into an old friend, a salt-of-the-earth Christian conservative I’ve known for almost 30 years. He’s a lifelong Republican and quite possibly the nicest person you’ll ever meet, a Trump voter who’s about as different from Trump as day is from night. After we caught up on our lives and careers, he asked how I handle covering modern politics, where “so many people lie.” He specifically brought up Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy