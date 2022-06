Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried said Tuesday she’d like to see a massive effort to “change the culture of America when it comes to guns,” along the scale of the efforts that turned cigarette smoking into something that’s less glamorous — and thus less popular — than it was decades ago. “If you ask this newest generation about cigarette smoking, they respond with disgust. That’s ...

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO