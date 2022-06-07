In Memory: Anthony “Bud” Prizio, Age 92

In a letter to MyRye.com, Roosevelt Avenue resident and former Rye City Council candidate Lisa Tannenbaum says we each need to vote twice as much as usual. The 2022 election cycle in New York is confusing, to say the least. The redistricting that follows the US Census has been a hot mess, I believe both parties can be faulted for creating a nightmare. Instead of one primary Election Day we now have two. Regardless of the mess, we need to care and we need to vote. Both Republicans and Democrats need to go to the polls TWICE this year to choose their candidates. If Rye wants to have a voice, which for infrastructure like flooding and Milton Harbor we desperately need, our voters must participate in the process. Your vote is Rye’s voice.

RYE, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO