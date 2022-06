Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek are collaborating on a new film. That the Maleficent actor and filmmaker will direct, produce, and write Without Blood, a film adaptation of Alessandro Baricco's novel of the same name. The Frida actor will star, alongside The Hateful Eight actor Demián Bichir, making this Jolie and Hayek's first collaboration since they became fast friends while starring in Marvel's Eternals.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO