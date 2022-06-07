Residents displaced from two-family home after fire in Manchester

Two Manchester residents were displaced by a fire at a two-family home on Proctor Road on Monday evening, according to a release from the Manchester Fire Department.

The blaze broke out at 14 and 16 Proctor Rd., while the two residents who occupy the first-floor apartment were not home. The second-floor apartment was vacant, according to the release. The rear porches were involved and the fire reached up to the attic.

There were no reported injuries to residents or responders, but the house was rendered temporarily uninhabitable, according to the release. Two dogs were evacuated from the structure, the release said.

The fire department was dispatched right after 7 p.m. Monday and had the fire under control at 7:40 p.m., the release said.

Manchester Fire Rescue EMS and the Manchester 8th District responded to the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown.