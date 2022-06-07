Glastonbury weather watch: What’s the forecast for Worthy Farm?

Glastonbury 2022 is just weeks away, with the iconic music festival set to go ahead after two years of pandemic-related cancellations.

Billie Eilish , Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar are headlining the weekend, with hundreds of other acts lined up across the festival’s many stages.

While the festival is still weeks away, weather experts have already predicted what the weather is likely to be like in Worthy Farm during the five-day event.

You can see below for a rundown of what the weather is forecasted to be throughout the Glastonbury period, per Accuweather . It should be noted that predictions this far in advance are much less likely to be accurate than forecasts made within a two-week or week-long timeframe.

Wednesday 22 June will reportedly be mostly sunny, with temperatures of up to 18 degrees.

Thursday 23 June is forcasted to be cloudy, with temperatures of up to 18 degrees.

Friday 24 June is predicted to be sunnier in spells, with temperatures rising to 21 degrees.

Saturday 25 June is forecasted to be cloudy with a brief shower, and temperatures of up to 20 degrees.

Sunday 26 June will reportedly see a couple of afternoon showers, and temperatures coming up to 18 degrees.

This list will be updated as and when more accurate forecasts are available.

