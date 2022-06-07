ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukrainian students hold graduation dance in front of school ruins in Kharkiv

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
 5 days ago

Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has shared a video on Twitter of a group of students dancing a "prom waltz" against a backdrop of their devastated school in Kharkiv .

Kharkiv is the second-largest city in Ukraine and has been heavily bombed during the Russian invasion.

The students' school became an outpost for the Russian military after they invaded back in February, the MFA said.

This video shows students dancing together in front of the school's ruins as Ukrainian soldiers look on.

Comments / 0

