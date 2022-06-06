ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney, OK

Disney apologizes to couple whose marriage proposal was interrupted by overzealous castmember

By Joe Kelley
 4 days ago
Walt Disney World drops remaining face mask requirements; character meet-and-greets return In this file photo, Mickey and Minnie Mouse perform during a parade as they pass by the Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom theme park at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

Disney said it has apologized to a couple whose now-viral marriage proposal was stopped by an overzealous employee.

The video shows a man getting on one knee to propose to his girlfriend on a platform in front of the Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Paris.

Mid-proposal, an employee rushes up and snatches the ring box out of the man’s hands and ushers the couple off the platform.

Onlookers immediately began to boo the employee.

A friend of the couple said the man had gotten permission to propose on the platform.

A Disney spokesperson said, “We regret how this was handled. We have apologized to the couple involved and offered to make it right.”

Lefty Graves

Husband mistakenly calls wife thinking she’s his mistress

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I sat with my friend sipping coffee one morning when she received an unexpected phone call from her husband. Unfortunately, she didn't get to the phone in time, so he left her a voicemail. The voicemail told her, "If you want to have a great lunch, join me at XYZ restaurant at noon."
dailyphew.com

This Cat With A Human-Like Face Is Now The New Internet Sensation!

You might remember the post we did on funny cat paintings from Medieval times, where felines not only look flat and creepy but also sport some uncanny human-like features. This Maine coon cat looks like it has stepped straight out of one of these paintings. Valkyrie, a very adorable and...
PETS
