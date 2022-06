Day two of the inaugural Saudi-backed LIV Golf event finished with Charl Schwartzel three shots clear at -9 but golf’s civil war rumbled on after the words between the PGA Tour and the controversial breakaway series. Bryson DeChambeau is now committed, while Saturday will see $25m divided up and the South African Schwartzel is in prime position to pocket $4.75m after leading the individual tournament and seeing his team Stinger GC topping the team standings. After months of speculation, the opening tournament got underway yesterday at Centurion Club in St Albans but was met by confirmation from the PGA...

