Politics

Roger Stone's Links to Proud Boys, Oath Keepers Explained

By Ewan Palmer
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Donald Trump's longtime ally is connected to both far-right groups, whose members have been charged with sedition in connection to the January 6...

Comments / 51

tex1
5d ago

remember , candidate Trump said he would surround himself with nothing but the best .and they are , they are very good at avoiding jail .

Reply(3)
46
RsRTraitors
5d ago

He was in on it. It was an inside job a d some of these Orange Mussolini poorly educated followers took a tour with the R Congressional member to get a lay out of the inside.

Reply
37
#Nay_510
5d ago

Build Another Jail , Wall For All The Cowardice Weak Minded Trumpet's 🤡 Followers , Hold Them All Accountable For They Wrongdoings ...#Periondt Jan 6 Was Pretty Much Unacceptable...

Reply(5)
32
News Break
Politics
The Independent

Voices: The infuriating reason why Fox News won’t broadcast the January 6 hearings live

There’s an expected dynamic to political scandals: Politician does bad thing, politician tries to cover it up, news media tries to expose the story. That was what happened, famously, in Watergate. It’s what happened, more or less, in the Iran-Contra scandal. It’s even what happened with George W. Bush’s invasion of Iraq, as the steady drip of revelations about administration deceit and incompetence eventually turned the country against the war. Thanks to the increasing dominance of hyper-partisan right-wing media, however, scandals these days often have a different trajectory. Now, when conservative politicians do something horrible, Fox News and its like-minded...
U.S. POLITICS
