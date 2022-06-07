Roger Stone's Links to Proud Boys, Oath Keepers Explained
Donald Trump's longtime ally is connected to both far-right groups, whose members have been charged with sedition in connection to the January 6...www.newsweek.com
Donald Trump's longtime ally is connected to both far-right groups, whose members have been charged with sedition in connection to the January 6...www.newsweek.com
remember , candidate Trump said he would surround himself with nothing but the best .and they are , they are very good at avoiding jail .
He was in on it. It was an inside job a d some of these Orange Mussolini poorly educated followers took a tour with the R Congressional member to get a lay out of the inside.
Build Another Jail , Wall For All The Cowardice Weak Minded Trumpet's 🤡 Followers , Hold Them All Accountable For They Wrongdoings ...#Periondt Jan 6 Was Pretty Much Unacceptable...
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 51