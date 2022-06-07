ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sea Isle City, NJ

12-foot-long great white shark spotted off New Jersey coast

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
KRMG
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UUjB3_0g35AtNQ00

SEA ISLE CITY, N..J. — A fisherman has had an encounter he probably won’t forget for a long time.

The angler spotted a shark that was estimated at 12 feet long and about 1,000 pounds near his boat, less than a mile from the coast of Sea Isle City, New Jersey, KYW reported.

A video of the shark sighting was shared on social media.

Jim Piazza, the man who shared the video, is used to seeing small sharks as he has fished in the area for years. He’s also caught a couple of sand sharks. But seeing the great white was something unexpected.

“The videos don’t do it justice,” Piazza told NJ.com. “It was just nonchalantly there.”

Piazza, who is from Media, Pennsylvania, had been fishing with his son and a friend. The crew was heading back to their rented vacation home when one of them saw the shark and said, “Shark, watch out,” NJ.com reported.

Shark experts told KYW it’s not unusual to see great white sharks off the coast in the Northeast and that the predators are migrating this time of the year.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WPG Talk Radio

Wildwood, NJ, Cops: Couple Left Infant in Car While at a Bar

Cops in Wildwood say a couple from Gloucester County has been arrested for, among other things, allegedly leaving a 3-month-old infant in a car while they were in a bar. The scene unfolded around 1 AM Friday when officers were called to the 2700 block of Pacific Avenue for the report of an argument.
94.5 PST

Wawa Replacing Local Hotel in West Windsor, New Jersey

Just got word that a Wawa will be taking the place of the old Palmer Inn on Route 1 South in West Windsor, next to Windsor Green Shopping Center, where Whole Foods is. Wow. You may be surprised that the Palmer Inn is closed, I was. I know the Indian bar and grill, Anjapaar, had closed during the pandemic but, the hotel remained opened until very recently. I'm assuming another casualty of the pandemic.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Sea Isle City, NJ
roi-nj.com

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City names casino guru Faranca as GM

Philadelphia native Anthony Faranca has been named general manager of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, according to a Tuesday announcement. A seasoned casino executive with extensive experience managing large gaming properties in several states, including New Jersey, Maryland, Nevada and Pennsylvania, Faranca most recently served as Cordish Cos.’ vice president and general manager of Live Casino in Hanover, Maryland. In this role, he navigated the COVID-19 pandemic, launched a FanDuel Sportsbook and opened a 5,000-seat event center.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

The Best Restaurants in Cape May

Fresh seafood and Victorian charm abound in Cape May. Here are our top picks for where to eat in Jersey’s southernmost beach town. TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape May, Romantic Bed and Breakfast, Cape May B&B, Cape May Hotels, Luxury Hotel Suites, Boutique Bed and Breakfast, Cape May Hotels, Cape May Bed and Breakfast.
CAPE MAY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great White Shark#Sand Sharks#Kyw#Cox Media Group
CBS Philly

4 Atlantic City Casinos Not Cleaning Rooms Regularly, Workers’ Union Claims In Complaint

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — The union representing Atlantic City casino workers filed a complaint with the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs, requesting state inspectors to investigate four Atlantic City casinos. UNITE HERE Local 54 said occupied hotel rooms at Caesar’s Palace, Harrah’s, Tropicana and The Golden Nugget aren’t being cleaned every day, as required by a 2020 state law. The union claimed the hotels’ overnight rooms aren’t being cleaned daily because the casinos can’t hire enough people due to the job’s low wages. The union said those vacancies are forcing current employees to prioritize rooms being checked out, instead of overnight...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
billypenn.com

Shake Shack declines to drop Martin’s, but says they’re in ‘active conversations’ about the bakery’s ties to Mastriano

💌 Love Philly? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter to get everything you need to know about Philadelphia, every day. Amid a growing chorus of calls, national high-end burger chain Shake Shack is declining to switch away from the Pennsylvania-based vendor that sells the potato rolls used for many of its signature sandwiches.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Swimmer dies after being pulled from N.J. lake

A 35-year-old man died early Tuesday after he was puled from an Ocean County lake while swimming with two other men, police said. Santos Chacon-Hernandez, of Lakewood, and two other men apparently became fatigued while trying to swim across Harry Wright Lake in Manchester Township at about 4:15 p.m. Monday, according to police.
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
13K+
Followers
72K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy