ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Primary Election Live Updates: Former TV Meteorologist Wins NM Governor Race for GOP

By Meghan Roos, Lauren Giella, Jake Thomas
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Voters headed to the polls in seven states for Tuesday's primary elections. Follow Newsweek for the...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 5

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Brentwood, CA
State
California State
Local
California Elections
State
Mississippi State
State
Montana State
Local
California Government
SheKnows

Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner’s Actions in Late 2020 Suggest They Always Knew Biden Had Won

As the Jan. 6 hearings begin on Capitol Hill on Thursday, June 9, all eyes are on Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner because they had some of the closest ties to former President Donald Trump. While much has been made about Ivanka’s involvement on the day of the insurrection, it’s Kushner’s relationship with his father-in-law that is drawing new scrutiny.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Valadao
Person
Chesa Boudin
Person
Tom Malinowski
Person
Ryan Zinke
Person
Gavin Newsom
Person
Alex Padilla
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Biden says AR-15 owners who say they need weapons to ‘take on the government’ would be extremely outgunned

Gun activists who claim they need the type of weapons used in a pair of deadly mass shootings earlier this month to defend themselves from hypothetical government tyranny would be hopelessly outgunned, President Joe Biden has said. Mr Biden, who spoke to reporters upon returning to the White House for Memorial Day, said he has been “pretty motivated” to enact new gun safety laws long before he travelled to Ulvalde, Texas to meet with the families of victims and survivors of the mass shooting that claimed 21 lives at Robb Elementary School last week.He said he has made a point...
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

I'm a doctor and a Democrat, and I won't let the mob force me to choose between the two

The high-profile back-and-forth between Elon Musk and Twitter has jump started a national conversation about the broader re-alignment of our cultural priorities and ideology. In the face of blowback from progressives, Musk has argued that today’s Democratic Party, "has been hijacked by extremists," morphing fellow center-left liberals like myself to align with current perspectives of those held by conservatives.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midterm Election#Celebrity Endorsements#Primary Election#Local Recall Election#Politics Local#Election Local#School Board Election#Gop#House#Democratic#Republican#Interior#Congressional#Senate#The Associated Press#Democrats#The U S Navy
NBC News

Trump on the brink?

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump is bored at Mar-a-Lago and anxious to get back in the political arena — as a candidate, not a kingmaker — according to his advisers, who are divided over whether he should launch a third bid for the presidency as early as this summer.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
epicstream.com

Kamala Harris Fury: Douglas Emhoff’s Wife Engaged In Screaming Showdowns With Joe Biden? POTUS And VPOTUS’ Relationship Has Reportedly Gone From Bad To Worse

U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are two of the most powerful people in the world. Together, the two politicians offered restoration and renewal on a single ticket, and America clearly bought what they are selling. POTUS Joe Biden, who aims to restore America’s leadership and build...
U.S. POLITICS
Salon

GOP voters who claim "antifa" did Jan. 6 stumped when asked “then why didn’t Trump stop it?”

MSNBC's Elise Jordan stumped a focus group of Republican voters who blamed left-wing protesters for the violence on Jan. 6, 2021. The "Morning Joe" contributor interviewed voters in Georgia, and the panel of Republicans parroted conspiracy theories to minimize the deadly riots and blamed anti-fascist factions for the violence, although all of the hundreds of individuals charged in connection with the insurrection appear to be Donald Trump supporters.
GEORGIA STATE
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
990K+
Followers
96K+
Post
858M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy