What makes for a perfect "Date Night" destination? Is it a fancy menu with delicious food? Is it low lighting and intimate booths?. If you ask OpenTable the factors that make for a romantic dining experience include world-class cuisine, attentive service and unique ambiance. Earlier this year, they set out to find the 100 restaurants in the country based on over 12.4 million user reviews. We're kind of crushed that only ONE restaurant in Idaho was "romantic" enough to make the list. We're also not surprised that the ONE restaurant was Chandlers, which is hands down one of the best fine dining experiences in the Treasure Valley.

BOISE, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO