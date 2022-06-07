ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

New Mark Cuban Company Slashes High Drug Prices: 'Life Changing'

By Emma Nolan
Newsweek
 5 days ago
The billionaire investor is being praised for launching a company that provides affordable...

Linda Carr
5d ago

COSTCO pharmacy prices have been fantastic for years. A prescription at the pharmacy cost 162.00 and Costco’s price was 35.00

peaches1
5d ago

thank you Mark for thinking of others. may God continue to bless you and family.💞💞🙏🙏

Newsweek

ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

