ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warsaw, IN

Gabriel ‘Gabe’ Rhodes — UPDATED

By Stasia Hudak
inkfreenews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGabriel S. Rhodes, known to most as “Gabe,” 26, Warsaw, died unexpectedly at 12:41 p.m. Sunday, June 5, 2022, in his home. Born July 7, 1995 in Goshen, Gabe was the son of Rich Rhodes and Kimberly (Clark) Lemler. He was a 2014 graduate of Wawasee...

www.inkfreenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
inkfreenews.com

LuLu Belle Town

Lulu Belle Town, 88, Bremen, died Friday, June 10, 2022. She was born on Dec. 11, 1933. On Sept. 12, 1953, she married William (Bill) Gene Town. Surviving are children Jackie Rensberger, Plymouth, Tina Balsley, Winnette, Mont., William O. (Mary) Town, Plymouth, and Sherry (Larry Swank), South Bend.; nine grandchildren; sister, Shirley Cox; and brothers Wayne (Joyce) and Larry Lacher, all from Plymouth.
BREMEN, IN
inkfreenews.com

Octavia Eilee Licata

Octavia Eileen Licata, the beautiful daughter of Heather Nicole (Collier) and Caleb Ryan Licata of Claypool, was born on May 14, 2022, in Columbia City. She was dearly loved, hugged, kissed and held for all of the days she brought joy into the hearts of her family for the past three weeks. Sadly, she passed away at 1:50 a.m. Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis. She wasn’t long for this world and she left a huge footprint on the hearts of those who are left behind. Octavia was a gift from God whose memory will be forever cherished.
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
inkfreenews.com

John Loucks

John Loucks, 89, New Paris, died at 7:35 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Goshen General Hospital. He was born Dec. 17, 1932. He married Marilyn Pippenger on July 2, 1952; she preceded him in death. He is survived by his five children, Brenda Loucks, Frankfort, Cindy Loucks, Goshen, Janet...
NEW PARIS, IN
inkfreenews.com

Pamela Thomas

Pamela K. Thomas, 68, Plymouth, died Thursday, June 9, 2022, in St. Joseph Medical Center, Mishawaka. She was born Nov. 4, 1953. She is survived by her companion, Harold Marsh, Plymouth; her daughter, Rhonda (Chris) Frank, North Webster; her son, Aaron (Stacy) Thomas, Indianapolis; three grandchildren; her brothers, Roger (Cindy) Whittaker, Plymouth, David (Janis) Whittaker, Plymouth and Neal Whittaker, Michigan City; and her sister, Vicky (David) Rich, Plymouth.
PLYMOUTH, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Goshen, IN
City
Fort Wayne, IN
City
Milford, IN
City
Warsaw, IN
Indiana State
Indiana Obituaries
City
Elkhart, IN
City
Mishawaka, IN
Warsaw, IN
Obituaries
City
Syracuse, IN
inkfreenews.com

Earlene Hackworth

Earlene Hackworth, 82, of rural Akron, died at 3:45 p.m. Friday, June 10, 2022, at Peabody Retirement Community of North Manchester. Earlene was born on Sept. 21, 1939, in Salyersville, Ky., to the late Clarence and Ethel (Smith) Poe. She married on Dec. 2, 1960, in Salyersville, Ky., to James...
AKRON, IN
inkfreenews.com

Susan Raffin

Susan Raffin, 72, died Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. She was born Jan. 11, 1950. She married Michael Raffin Sr. on Aug. 31, 1974; he preceded her in death. She is survived by Michael (Janee`) Raffin, Jr., Plymouth; two daughters, Gina Raffin-Cambar, New Port...
MISHAWAKA, IN
inkfreenews.com

Frances M. Williams — PENDING

Frances M. Williams 103, of Rochester died Thursday, June 9, 2022 at her residence. Arrangements are pending at Good Family Funeral Home of Rochester.
ROCHESTER, IN
inkfreenews.com

David ‘Dave’ Frank

David Paul “Dave” Frank, 68, Columbia City, died Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Parkview Hospital Randallia, Fort Wayne. He was born Nov. 8. 1953. He married Jennifer Meyers in 1977; she survives. His is also survived by his children, Adelle (Elizabeth Valera) Frank, Clarkston, Ga., Rachel (Ravish Bhasin)...
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disc Golf#Wawasee High School#Clayton Homes#Bison Trailer#Life Celebration
inkfreenews.com

Sandra Haggard

Sandra Darlene Haggard, 80, Wabash, died at 3:44 p.m. Monday, June 6, 2022, at her home. She was born Jan. 30, 1942. She married Henry Haggard on Dec. 14, 1991; he preceded her in death. She is survived by four grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; three stepdaughters; one stepson; several stepgrandchildren and...
WABASH, IN
inkfreenews.com

Verna Schmidlin

Verna Schmidlin, 66, Goshen, died Monday, June 6, 2022, at her home. She was born Feb. 15, 1956. She married David Schmidlin on Aug. 16, 1980; he survives. She is also survived by her mother, Alice (Jarvis) Wiskotoni, Punta Gorda, Fla.; her four children, Brent Schmidlin, Warsaw, John (Elizabeth) Schmidlin, Goshen, Amanda Schmidlin, Raeford, N.C. and Corey Schmidlin, Taylors, S.C.; three grandchildren; and her six siblings, Debbie Marvel, Lana (Del Mar) Powers and Carol Rans, all of Punta Gorda, Fla., Alice (Marty) Oltman, Nappanee, and Patsy (Leonard) Brownlee and Joe Wiskotoni, both of South Bend.
GOSHEN, IN
inkfreenews.com

Michael Harford — UPDATED

Michael J. Harford, 68, North Manchester, died May 31, 2022, at his home. He was born July 23, 1953. The loving memory of Michael J. Harford will be forever cherished by his companion, Lisa Iversen, North Manchester; father, Jack Harford, Sonoma, Calif.; son, Ian (Sheena) Harford, Salt Lake City, Utah; sister, Sharlene Gianopoulos, Scotts Valley, Calif.; and stepchildren, Sean Lindland, and Kim Lindland.
NORTH MANCHESTER, IN
inkfreenews.com

DNA Testing Program Offered At North Webster Library

NORTH WEBSTER — North Webster Community Public Library will host, “DNA Testing Pros and Cons,” at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, featuring Eric Migdal, It’s All Relative Genealogy LLC. This will be a hybrid program, meaning patrons will come to the library while Migdal presents live...
NORTH WEBSTER, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
inkfreenews.com

Camp Crosley Is NWTTCC’s June Member Of The Month

Susan Stump, chamber director, The Papers; Jeanna Muller, Camp Crosley; and Paula Miller, chamber director, Paula Miller Farm. In back are Emily Shipley, chamber president, Dixie Haven; Mark Battig, executive director, Camp Crosley; Nick Raines, Camp Crosley; Gwen Fuchs, chamber director, Northwest Bank; and Chris Trowbridge, chamber director, Maverick Promotions. Photo provided by North Webster Tippecanoe Township Chamber of Commerce.
NORTH WEBSTER, IN
inkfreenews.com

Twenty-Two Arrested In NET43 Sweep; Fifteen Still Wanted On Warrants

WARSAW — Over the past several months, the Kosciusko County Narcotics Enforcement Team (NET43) conducted undercover operations and covert surveillance which resulted in the Kosciusko Courts issuing arrest warrants for several suspects on drug-related and other miscellaneous charges. During the overnight hours of Wednesday, June 8; and into Thursday,...
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Avoid The Summer Slide, Join The Summer Reading Program

MILFORD — Participating in Milford Public Lbrary’s Summer Reading Program is a great way to avoid the “summer slide.” Summer Slide is when students lose some of the achievement gains they made during the previous school year. Keeping reading skills in good shape is a great...
MILFORD, IN
inkfreenews.com

Parkview Warsaw Holds “Topping Out” Ceremony For Hospital Expansion Project

WARSAW — A “topping out” ceremony for construction at Parkview Warsaw was held on Friday, June 10. Construction on an 88,000-square-foot addition to the building at 1355 Mariners Drive first began in October 2021. The expansion will double Parkview Warsaw’s size and transform it into a full-service hospital. By August 2023, Parkview Warsaw will become Parkview Kosciusko Hospital.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Area Police Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 9:10 p.m. Thursday, June 9, 7800 block North CR 900W, Etna Green. Angela M. Menzie reported the theft of a vehicle. Value: $5,000. 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, 100 block EMS B59 Lane, Warsaw. Cynthia S. Frederick reported...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Dennis named interim executive director of NWCPL

NORTH WEBSTER — Amy Dennis was named the interim executive director of the North Webster Community Public Library during a special public meeting of the library’s board of trustees, held Friday night, June 10. “Amy has shown great interest (in the position) ,” said Cindy Hilgenberg, vice president...
NORTH WEBSTER, IN
inkfreenews.com

One Injured In Two-Vehicle Crash South Of Milford

MILFORD — A female driver was transported by Lutheran EMS to an area hospital following a two-vehicle accident on SR 15, north of CR 1100N and south of Milford. Milford Fire and Lutheran EMS were notified at approximately 11:21 p.m. Friday, June 10. The injured female was the driver...
MILFORD, IN
inkfreenews.com

Woman Receives Four-Year Sentence For Illegal Firearm Possession

WARSAW — An Auburn woman received a four-year sentence for illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. Amanda Lee Long, 40, Auburn, was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a level 4 felony; and possession of methamphetamine and failure to appear, both level 6 felonies. Two additional criminal charges, as well as a separate methamphetamine possession case, were all dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
AUBURN, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy