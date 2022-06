Steelers release Training Camp schedule

The Steelers are returning to Latrobe for Training Camp for the first time in three years, being forced to hold their previous two camps at Heinz Field due to the pandemic.

On Tuesday the team released their schedule for camp at Saint Vincent College with the first practice being held on July 27, with players reporting on July 26.

You can get tickets and more information on the Steelers website here.

Steelers 2022 Training Camp Schedule

Tues., July 26 - All players report

Wednesday, July 27 - 1:55 p.m. (Open To Public)

Thursday, July 28 - 1:55 p.m. (Open To Public)

Friday, July 29 - 1:55 p.m. (Open To Public)

Saturday, July 30 - 1:55 p.m. (Open To Public)

Sunday, July 31 - No Practice

Mon., August 1 - 1:55 p.m. (Open To Public)

Tues., August 2 - 1:55 p.m. (Open To Public)

Wed., August 3 - 1:55 p.m. (Open To Public)

Thurs., August 4 - 1:55 p.m. (Open To Public)

Fri., August 5 - 7 p.m. Latrobe Memorial Stadium (Open to Public)

Sat., August 6 - 1:55 p.m. (Open To Public)

Sun., August 7 - No Practice

Mon., August 8 - 1:55 p.m. (Open To Public)

Tues., August 9 - 1:55 p.m. (Open To Public)

Wed., August 10 - 1:55 p.m. (Open To Public)

Thurs., August 11 - 1:55 p.m. (Open To Public)

Fri., August 12 - Practice Closed to the Public

Sat., August 13 - Preseason Game vs. Seattle Seahawks at Heinz Field (7 p.m. - KDKA-TV)

Sunday, August 14 - No practice

Mon., August 15 - 1:55 p.m. (Open To Public)

Tues., August 16 - 1:55 p.m. (Open To Public)

Wed., August 17 - 1:55 p.m. (Open To Public)

Thurs., August 18 - 1:55 p.m. (Open To Public)

Fri., August 19 - Break Camp