ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chris Rock & Dave Chappelle To Co-Headline Comedy Show In London

By Max Goldbart
Deadline
Deadline
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T9NmE_0g358VQ300

Click here to read the full article.

Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle are to perform a joint stand-up show at London’s O2 Arena later this year.

The two U.S. comedy stars will perform on Saturday 3 September in a co-headlining gig just weeks after they were both attacked on stage in separate incidents. The joint gig at London’s O2 Arena is currently their only UK performance.

In one of the most dramatic moments in Oscar history, Rock was slapped by Will Smith , now dubbed ‘the slap’, following a joke about wife Jada Pinkett Smith, which caused an immense fallout and lengthy period of introspection.

Chappelle was attacked by a man who rushed on stage as part of the Netflix Is A Joke festival in LA and Chappelle and Rock joked about the situation together two days later at a Comedy Store gig.

While Smith has been banned from attending the Oscars for a decade, Isaiah Lee, the man accused of attacking Chappelle, pleaded not guilty to four misdemeanor counts and was carrying a replica gun that contained a switchblade. He has since been arrested and charged with attempted murder for allegedly stabbing his roommate at a transitional housing facility in December.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 2

Related
Deadline

Snoop Dogg Admits Fainting Upon Seeing 2Pac After Las Vegas Shooting That Claimed His Life

Click here to read the full article. Snoop Dogg wasn’t expecting to see Tupac Shakur in such terrible shape when his fellow rapper was in the hospital after his 1996 shooting in Las Vegas. Speaking on Logan Paul’s “Impaulsive” podcast, Snoop Dogg recounted what he saw in the immediate aftermath of the shooting. “When we drive to Vegas to see Pac, we got to Suge (Knight’s) house first, so we haven’t even seen Pac,” Former Death Row  head Knight was driving the vehicle when Tupac was shot in the passenger’s seat. “We just talking to Suge, and he got the head wrapped up...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Deadline

Jimmy Kimmel Rips Donald Trump, Ted Cruz & “Their Fellow Sewer-Dwellers” Over Uvalde Shooting

Click here to read the full article. Jimmy Kimmel isn’t done talking about last week’s horrific shooting in small-town Texas yet — not when former President Donald Trump, Sen. Ted Cruz and “their fellow sewer-dwellers are working overtime this week to shift the blame.” The late-night host noted Tuesday on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that the NRA held its “annual meeting of the mindless” three days after the tragedy less than 300 miles away — because “you wouldn’t wanna lose that security deposit, now would you?” He asked later in the monologue, “What if the Democrats forced a vote on a bill that...
UVALDE, TX
Deadline

Amber Heard Acquaintance Tells $50M Trial Of Actress’ “Swollen Face” After Fight With “Wasted” Johnny Depp – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE, 1:48 PM PT: A “wasted” Johnny Depp left a “visibly very upset” Amber Heard with a “swollen face” after an alleged 2016 fight, an acquaintance of the actress told a Virginia courtroom today in the former Pirates of the Caribbean star’s $50 million defamation trial. “It looked like she had been hit in some way,” Elizabeth Marz said in a November 2019 video deposition played for Judge Penny Azcarete, the jury and on-lookers on Wednesday afternoon. Describing that spring night at Depp and Heard’s DTLA penthouse residences six years ago, the close friend...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isaiah Lee
Person
Jada Pinkett
Person
Dave Chappelle
Person
Ted Sarandos
Person
Chris Rock
TheWrap

Snoop Dogg Fesses He Keeled Over When He Saw Tupac Shakur After He Was Shot in 1996 (Video)

Snoop Dogg admitted he fainted when he saw what bad shape fellow rapper Tupac Shakur was in following the Las Vegas drive-by shooting that claimed his life in 1996. While Shakur’s assassination has produced numerous conspiracy theories, it’s known that former Death Row Records executive Suge Knight was driving the car when Shakur was shot in the passenger seat. Four bullets hit Shakur, including two in the chest, one of which entered his right lung. (Knight is currently in prison for a fatal hit-and-run incident that took place in 2015, to which he pleaded no contest and was sentenced 28 years in prison.)
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

D.L. Hughley Hits Back At Mo'Nique Again: "Now I Know What Tyler Perry Knows"

The ongoing spat between D.L. Hughley and Mo'Nique caused mayhem over the weekend as social media users refreshed their timelines to get the latest. As the story goes, the two comedy icons were performing together in Detroit but it seems as if there was some sort of dispute over who was headlining the show. A clip of Mo'Nique taking to the stage to berate Hughley went viral, and he responded by questioning why she had a problem with him if she was upset over her contract.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stand Up Comedy#Comedy Show#O2 Arena
rolling out

Snoop Dogg explains the time he turned down $2M from a basketball legend

Snoop Dogg is all about getting money, but apparently, he wasn’t when one of the greatest basketball players offered him some cash. On May 25, Dogg was a guest on Logan Paul’s podcast “IMPAULSIVE,” and talked about the time that he turned down $2 million to DJ an event hosted by Michael Jordan. When Dogg was asked what’s the craziest deal he’s ever done, he instead gave the listeners one of the craziest deals he’s never done.
CELEBRITIES
Power 102.9 NoCo

Video of Rick Ross Goes Viral After He Rejects a Woman Trying to Give Him a Shot of Alcohol – Watch

Rick Ross doesn’t do alcohol shots, at least not on camera. A video of Ricky Rozay recently went viral after he rejected a woman trying to give him a shot of alcohol. On Sunday (May 15), Instagram user @linkuptv reposted a video of Rick Ross filming himself reciting the classic bars from Meek Mill’s 2012 anthem “Dreams and Nightmares (Intro)” while at a club. A woman is standing next to him and is holding a shot of alcohol. The female clubgoer then decides to tap Ross’ phone with the shot glass and then get the Miami bawse to drink from it.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HipHopDX.com

Queen Latifah Addresses Lil Nas X's Frustrations Over BET Awards Snub

Hollywood, CA – BET rolled out the nominations for its 2022 BET Awards earlier this week, which found Doja Cat and Drake leading the pack. But Lil Nas X — who released his debut album MONTERO and a controversial video for “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” in 2021 — didn’t receive a single nod.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Joe Biden Responds To Elon Musk’s “Super Bad Feeling” About The Economy: “Lots Of Luck On His Trip To The Moon”

Click here to read the full article. Joe Biden, touting a better-than-expected jobs report, responded to reports that Elon Musk has a “super bad feeling” about the economic outlook and that he wants to slash jobs at Tesla by 10%. “While Elon Musk is talking about that, Ford is increasing their investment, overwhelmingly. I think Ford is increasing the investment in building new electric vehicles. Six thousand employees – union employees, I might add, in the Midwest. The former Chrysler Corporation, they also are making similar investments in electric vehicles. Intel is adding 20,000 new jobs making computer chips. So, you...
NFL
Polygon

Jamie Foxx is a vampire-killing dad in Netflix’s Day Shift

Jamie Foxx is a dad, with a job and a passion. His job: cleaning pools. His passion: killing vampires. That’s the premise for Netflix’s upcoming action comedy Day Shift, where Foxx plays an LA-based father who hunts the undead creatures of the night when he’s not taking care of his daughter or maintaining pools in the San Fernando Valley.
TV SHOWS
HipHopDX.com

Watch Fabolous & His Son Freestyle To Drake’s ‘Champagne Poetry’

Fabolous made a name for himself as a vicious freestyle rapper, and can still show his creativity on other people’s songs. That natural skill seemingly extends to his 6-year-old son, Jonas, who’s already shown he has an ear for music. On Tuesday (June 7), Fabolous took to his...
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Wack 100 Responds To J. Prince Nicknaming Him 'Officer Rat 100' - Gets Checked Immediately

Wack 100 is firing back at J. Prince after the Rap-A-Lot Records founder nicknamed him “Officer Rat 100” during a recent episode of the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast. On Tuesday (June 7), the veteran music manager posted a photo of a court document to his Instagram account in an attempt to “out” J. Prince Jr. for requesting a seal for his criminal record.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Deadline

91K+
Followers
30K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy