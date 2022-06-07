Chris Rock & Dave Chappelle To Co-Headline Comedy Show In London

Click here to read the full article.

Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle are to perform a joint stand-up show at London’s O2 Arena later this year.

The two U.S. comedy stars will perform on Saturday 3 September in a co-headlining gig just weeks after they were both attacked on stage in separate incidents. The joint gig at London’s O2 Arena is currently their only UK performance.

In one of the most dramatic moments in Oscar history, Rock was slapped by Will Smith , now dubbed ‘the slap’, following a joke about wife Jada Pinkett Smith, which caused an immense fallout and lengthy period of introspection.

Chappelle was attacked by a man who rushed on stage as part of the Netflix Is A Joke festival in LA and Chappelle and Rock joked about the situation together two days later at a Comedy Store gig.

While Smith has been banned from attending the Oscars for a decade, Isaiah Lee, the man accused of attacking Chappelle, pleaded not guilty to four misdemeanor counts and was carrying a replica gun that contained a switchblade. He has since been arrested and charged with attempted murder for allegedly stabbing his roommate at a transitional housing facility in December.