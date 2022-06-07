ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modern Warfare 2's Captain Price posts behind-the-scenes video detailing his fake mocap teeth

By Anne-Marie Ostler
 5 days ago

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's Captain Price has shared a behind-the-scenes video detailing his fake mocap teeth.

Thanks to the wonder of modern technology, game characters now look stunningly realistic, from skin that has a lifelike texture to hair that sways convincingly in the wind. But a lot of work goes into making these characters look as natural as possible, including the use of dental moulds, as actor Barry Sloane reveals.

Sloane, who plays Captain Price posted a video on Twitter that he filmed on his very first day working on Call of Duty. Rather than the high octane action that the series is known for, Sloane's introduction instead involved a spot of dentistry. "So I've just had my first day on Call of Duty… my dental mould for the teeth for Captain Price", explains Sloane.

The actor goes on to express his enthusiasm for the series and the iconic character that he's portraying, "So excited to be a part of this project, this game, this part of video game history. And what a character to be playing… very very excited about it".

This blast from the past was posted by Sloane on the eve of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's full reveal. Judging by the responses to his tweet, Call of Duty fans are suitably excited for the first proper look at the game ahead of its release on October 28 . "It's gonna be insane!" says user xRav3n, while Call of Duty MWII Informer writes, "the hype is REAL!". User Jeremiah Wilson commends Sloane on a job well done, saying, "You sir did not disappoint, you brought more depth to the character than I thought anyone could."

The upcoming sequel to 2019's Modern Warfare is described as a "new era" for the series , implying a bigger change to the Call of Duty formula than the usual yearly instalment.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is one of the many great titles launching this year. See what else we're excited for in our guide to the new games 2022 .

GamesRadar

GamesRadar

