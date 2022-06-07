ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get Marty: 80-Year-Old woman in foreclosed home needs help with more than 20 cats

By Marty Griffin
KDKA News Radio
 5 days ago

An 80-year-old woman's struggle to take care of nearly two dozen cats alone in her home has become too much. That's why her daughter reached out to Get Marty for help.

Arianna Bazzy is the latest edition to the Get Marty team. Watch the video on this page to see Arianna meet Kate and her mom and deliver a life-changing surprise.

Arianna Bazzy meets Kate Koch to find out how bad the cat situation is for her mother. Photo credit Get Marty

Things took a turn when Carol Leindecker's husband passed away five years ago.

Since then, a pair of cats turned into 23 that have taken over the home and Carol's finances. Because she's concerned about her mom, Kate reached out to Get Marty.

During the day the 23 cats are outside roaming the neighborhood, but at night they ALL come inside. Photo credit Get Marty
Having that many cats with their run of Carol's home hasn't just taken its toll on her finances. Kate is also concerned about her mother's health.

The next thing for them will be getting Carol into her apartment that's been waiting since January. Carol hasn't been staying there because she wants to take care of the cats.

Cat's Toy Box Photo credit Get Marty

Right away we thought of someone who's been a huge help in the past. Our friend Christa Amari and her team of volunteers at Kitty Queen Cat Rescue .

Christa didn't hesitate and offered to help. She's planning to have her team collect the cats over the weekend, get them evaluated, and then start the process to find them new homes.

As you'll see in the video, that news relieves a huge weight from Kate and her mom.

There are still ways you can help. We need people who are looking to take in these cats and of course the Kitty Queen Cat Rescue also needs volunteers and supplies. Check out these links to find out more.

ADOPTION
VOLUNTEER OR FOSTER
DONATIONS AND OTHER WAYS TO HELP

