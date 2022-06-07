Sean McVay elated to have Aaron Donald deal done: 'He's earned it'

The Los Angeles Rams checked a big box on their offseason to-do list Monday when they signed Aaron Donald to a new three-year deal that will pay him $95 million over the next three years. It’s a $40 million raise over what he was previously set to make, rewarding Donald for all the work he’s put in to help the Rams become world champions.

After that news broke, Sean McVay held a town hall with SiriusXM and was asked a question about how happy he is to see Donald back in the building on a new, well-deserved contract. It’s quite obvious how thrilled McVay is to get this deal done with No. 99.

“It’s not great news, it’s phenomenal, outstanding – any nice adjective that you can place around it,” McVay said. “But it is, it’s a big deal and he’s earned it. And he truly is one of one, in my opinion. Means so much to me, to our organization. I think the respect that he’s garnered around this league from guys that have done it at such a high level. What he’s accomplished through his eight years is unparalleled. And so [we] wanted to be able to find a solution to, you know, getting him taken care of, having him continue to lead the way for our team, for our defense. And, you know, we had a feeling it was trending in the right direction when he was at my wedding on Saturday night. So, a lot of good things have happened the last couple days for me.”

McVay never showed a lack of confidence that a deal would get done eventually with Donald. He often shared encouraging updates, most recently saying that things were “trending in the right direction” after Donald spoke about the fact that he’d be “at peace” with his career if he were to retire.

“This was something you felt good about,” McVay said. “The one thing is, you know, there’s a business side to it, like he talked about on the “I Am Athlete” podcast with Brandon Marshall and those guys, doing a hell of a job. But that is the truth. When you just look at what he’s earned, what his play has merited based on that production – and then all the things you don’t see. The things that you see day in and day out, the way that he works, the consistency at which he works, how he affects and influences our team and me as a coach and the rest of our coaching staff. You’re checking all the boxes for what you want for a Ram and he’s a special guy.”

The Rams can breathe a big sigh of relief knowing Donald will still be the centerpiece of their defense this year as they attempt to repeat as Super Bowl champions. And after the team welcomed Bobby Wagner to Los Angeles, the front seven looks reloaded despite the departure of Von Miller.

The Rams are undoubtedly in great shape to contend for a second straight championship in 2022.