MILTON-FREEWATER – Two people were arrested Thursday morning on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle according to Milton-Freewater Police Chief Doug Boedigheimer. At 12:31 a.m. Thursday, officers took a report of a stolen vehicle taken from a residence on the 900 block of North Elizabeth Street. An investigation determined that the suspects, Max A. Wilson, 22, and Sara Ann Miller, 30, of Milton-Freewater, had allegedly entered the residence, found and took the keys to the vehicle, then drove the vehicle from the residence.

MILTON-FREEWATER, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO