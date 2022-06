PENDLETON – The Pendleton City Council has approved loaning Pendleton Homes LLC just under $750,000 to extend Southwest Nye Avenue, opening up more land for housing. “We were able to do this because we have a pot of money to help incentivize development in our community,” Council President McKennon McDonald said. “It is a loan that will be repaid.”

