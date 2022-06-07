ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

9 Smart Tips for Shopping at The Container Store, According to Pro Organizers

By L. Daniela Alvarez
The Kitchn
The Kitchn
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When it comes to shopping at The Container Store, it helps to do a little prep work in order to have the most successful shopping...

www.thekitchn.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Container Store#Design#Toy Store#Plant#Tidy Revival
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
The Kitchn

Before & After: A Coat of Paint Was All These Kitchen Cabinets Needed to Look New Again

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. From white to grayish-green to navy to pink and even red, “hot” kitchen cabinet colors change from season to season. Whether you’re painting to stay on trend or just looking for a change of pace in your kitchen, designer Drew Scott (@lonefoxhome) has some great tips for painting cabinets.
INTERIOR DESIGN
The US Sun

How to clean a carpet in five easy steps

IF you had guests around, or have children and pets always running around the house, your carpets can easily pile up dirt and have stains made on them. This is a five-step guide on how you can easily clean you carpet and have it as good as new. How to...
HOME & GARDEN
SheKnows

This Dyson Stick Vacuum Dupe Is Over 50% Off Today & Shoppers Say It Works Even "Better Than a Dyson"

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If you need a great new tool to help with your spring cleaning, then you should definitely check out this deal on an LG cordless vacuum from Walmart. The LG Cord Zero A9 Cordless Stick Vacuum is currently on sale for more than 50% off its original price, and reviewers say it’s actually better than a Dyson. The LG Cord Zero, normally listed for $499, comes with two batteries so you always have one that’s...
ELECTRONICS
Real Simple

I Shop Amazon for a Living—and This Pillow With 5,000 Five-Star Ratings Changed the Way I Sleep

Are you getting restorative sleep? This seemingly simple question from my doctor challenged everything I thought I knew about sleep. When my endocrinologist asked me this several years ago, it made me realize that despite laying in bed for at least eight hours every night, I still felt tired. I realized something had to change, and it forced me to evaluate my sleep quality and hygiene. I realized that I needed some better habits, and that I needed to upgrade a few items in my bedroom, which is when I discovered this supportive and plush pillow from Casper with 5,000 five-star Amazon ratings.
SHOPPING
People

Amazon Shoppers Are Ditching $200 Pillows for This 'Awesome' Set That Starts at Just $32

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. No matter how you sleep, going to bed requires a few essentials, whether you need to curl up with a mug of tea or slip under a set of cooling bed sheets. But if you've determined that what you're working with is not enough, consider upgrading your pillows with the Ja Comforts Duck Feather and Down Bed Pillows, which are currently on sale at Amazon.
SHOPPING
The Kitchn

The Ingenious $9 Amazon Tool Every Strawberry Lover Needs This Summer

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. One of my favorite things to do is a pastime I like to call altruistic impulse shopping. If I’m with a friend who mentions something that sparks an idea for a gift (be it a great book, a clever gadget, or a funny knick-knack), I order it from Amazon right then and there. A few weeks ago, a friend and I were chatting in her kitchen as she was carefully hulling and slicing strawberries. I have a strawberry huller at home, so I know what a difference they can make when cooking and prepping. Before my friend knew it, the FireKylin Strawberry Huller and Slicer Set was on the way to her door, and the next day I received a text: “My strawberry slicer is life.”
SHOPPING
The Kitchn

This Small-Space Expert Shares Her Smartest Kitchen Organization Tips

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Pro organizer Jakia Muhammad has a knack for small spaces — which makes sense because her own home is just 980 square feet. “I have a very simple style, and I tend to purchase whatever catches my eye but I try to ensure that it flows with what I already have at home,” says the CEO and founder of SoleOrganizer of her rental apartment near Baltimore, Maryland. “While I don’t consider myself a minimalist, I don’t like to overwhelm my space with a lot of belongings because then it will require more work for myself to maintain.”
BALTIMORE, MD
The Kitchn

The Kitchn

40K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring cooks, nourishing homes.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy