Hartselle woman charged in hotel robbery

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police Officers responded to a shooting Sunday just before 7 p.m. Officers say the shooting happened in the 3700 block of Blue Springs Road. Don Webster with HEMSI tells WAFF the shooting happened at the Blue Spring Village shopping center. He says it is unclear...
Around five Saturday evening during jail checks, Tuscumbia Police say it was discovered Colbert County inmate 50-year-old Lisa Fretwell was no where to be found. Police say she was being housed at the Tuscumbia City Jail due to a contract between the City of Tuscumbia and Colbert County to house their female inmates.
Reports have now been released regarding a “road rage” incident recently occurring in Chattooga County, Georgia. The matter, which took place last Sunday, June 5th, ended with an Alabama teenager being arrested for discharging a firearm at a passing vehicle. A call came into Chattooga 9-1-1 from a...
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – Cullman County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of an individual running down the road in the Vinemont area on Wednesday, June 8.
Upon arrival, deputies located Christian Xavier Smith, 31, of Cullman running down the roadway.
It was determined that Smith had active warrants, was intoxicated and was placed under arrest.
He was charged with public intoxication, indecent exposure (warrant) and a Violation of a Protection Order (warrant).
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple north Alabama agencies are searching for an Arab man on Friday morning following a failed traffic stop and an alleged shot at officers. Our news partners at the Advertiser Gleam spoke with Arab Police Chief Shane Washburn on the incident. Sherman Nicholas Pierce, age 39 of Arab, has been identified as a person of interest, according to Chief Washburn.
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Police Department officers are responding to a multi-vehicle wreck on the Beltline near Trinity Lane on Friday. An adult and one child have been transported to Huntsville Hospital. At this time, one northbound and one southbound lane are closed. Drivers are advised to take an...
Authorities have released the name of a man killed in a Saturday afternoon shooting in an east Birmingham public housing community. Birmingham police on Sunday identified the victim a Morrion Hamilton. He was 43. East Precinct officers were dispatched at 4:40 p.m. to a report of gunfire in the 7500...
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Arab and Guntersville police are still trying to locate the person who shot at an officer during a chase on Friday. Sherman Nicholas Pierce from Arab is considered an armed and dangerous person and is wanted for attempted murder. Earlier Friday, patrol units, boats and a...
A SEARCH WARRANT IN NORTHERN ALABAMA HAS RESULTED IN A DRUG ARREST. ON WEDNESDAY, MEMBERS OF COLBERT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE, MUSCLE SHOALS POLICE DEPARTMENT, MADISON COUNTY NARCOTICS UNIT, THE DRUG ENFORCEMENT ADMINISTRATION, ALABAMA LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY AND RUSSELLVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT, EXECUTED THE WARRANT AT A PROPERY ON EAST SIXTH STREET IN MUSCLE SHOALS. THE SEARCH RESULTED IN THE DISCOVERY OF 22 POUNDS OF UNCUT COCAINE AND ALMOST 2 POUNDS OF METHAMPHETAMINE IN ADDITION SCALES, PLASTIC BAGGIES, GUNS, AND $29,601 DOLLARS. THE APPROXIMATE STREET VALUE OF THE DRUGS WAS ESTIMATED AT 1.5 MILLION DOLLARS. VICTOR HERNANDEZ GARCIA WAS ARRESTED AND TRANSPORTED TO THE COLBERT COUNTY JAIL. GARCIA IS CHARGED WITH DRUG TRAFFICKING AND THE INVESTIGATION IS ONGOING.
Rising gas prices are leading to more gasoline thefts. Athens Police are looking for the driver of a Chrysler 200. Police say the driver pumped $67.02 in gas Thursday at a business on Browns Ferry Street, then drove off without paying. They released a photo of the man Friday morning....
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported June 10, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.
GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear
Cullman County Sheriff’s Office
No incidents or arrests reported.
Cullman Police Department
Incidents
June 9
Theft of property – 1st degree; U-Haul; box truck; $80,000Criminal trespass – 3rd degree; Wal-Mart; Olive St. SWTheft of property – 4th degree; Wal-Mart; Olive St. SW; general merchandise; $8
Arrests
June 9
Graves III, James L; 51
FTA – theft of property – 4th degree
Joslyn, Christopher M; 67
FTA – unlawful possession of drug paraphernaliaFTA – insurance violationFTA – switched tag
Klosinski, Mary E; 33
FTA – domestic violence – 3rd degreedisorderly conduct
Pugh, Jamie B; 42
disorderly conduct
Rogers, Wendy S; 45
criminal trespass – 3rd degree
Young, Andrew C; 27
attempt to elude
Hanceville Police Department
Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.
Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Nov. 27, 2021, two women were killed in a multi-vehicle wreck on I-565. Five others were hurt. According to Huntsville Police, no arrests or charges have been made in this case. Now, the family of one victim is speaking out and demanding answers. According to...
A judge in Lauderdale County has granted the State of Alabama’s motion to drop a charge of escape against Casey White. Prosecutors will instead take the case to a grand jury to get a formal escape charge against white, who fled the jail with former corrections officer Vicky white.
Madison County sheriff's investigators are working to identify a man accused of burglarizing cars at a golf course to steal credit and debit cards. The thefts took place at Colonial Golf Course in Meridianville, where he may have committed the thefts after playing a round of golf. Investigators say the...
