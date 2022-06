Click here to read the full article. The U.K.’s most prominent television and film unions have issued a joint letter opposing the privatization of public service broadcaster Channel 4. The Federation of Entertainment Unions (FEU), which is comprised of crew union Bectu, performing arts union Equity, the National Union of Journalists, the Musicians’ Union and the Writers’ Guild of Great Britain, together represents over 120,000 creative workers in the U.K. In a letter to U.K. Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries, who is spearheading the privatization of Channel 4, the FEU wrote: “we strongly oppose this decision and urge you to reconsider the...

