(KMAland) -- Next Wednesday, communities far and wide will take the time to acknowledge and try to remedy many of the issues aging populations encounter. June 15 is marked as World Elder Abuse Awareness Day by the International Network for the Prevention of Elder Abuse and the World Health Organization at the United Nations. The day is used to promote a better understanding of elderly neglect and abuse through various processes. Elder Rights Specialist at the Connections Area Agency on Aging Tasha Jones states that the topic of elder abuse is one that is often overlooked, and events such as Wednesday's help bring it to light.

