On Sunday at 1:43 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (17:43 Coordinated Universal Time), the first of three launches of NASA's Time-Resolved Observations of Precipitation structure and storm Intensity with a Constellation of Smallsats (TROPICS) CubeSat satellites took off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Launched in one of Astra's LV0010 launch vehicles, this event marked the seventh orbital launch attempt by the company.

