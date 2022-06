The 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival has announced its lineup, which includes favorite musicians from every genre. The star-studded list of performers include Avril Lavigne, Black Eyed Peas, Halsey, Lionel Richie, LL Cool J featuring DJ Z-Trip, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Megan Thee Stallion and Morgan Wallen. Nicki Minaj, Pat Benatar &...