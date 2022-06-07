ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper, IN

Man Charged With Impersonating A Public Servant

By Amy Adams
 5 days ago

A former jail officer is accused of pretending to be a real one. Over...

Grandmother Arrested For Leaving Juveniles Home Alone

An Evansville grandmother spent the night in jail after leaving her young grandchildren home alone. A witness told police Jacquline Elbahga yelled at the girls to get in the car. When they ran the other way Elbahga drove off. Officers found the juveniles running along a lake near their home.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Inmate Escapes While Receiving Medical Treatment

Authorities are searching for escaped inmate from Daviess County Kentucky. 21 year Mary Eggleston was receiving medical treatment at Owensboro Regional Health around 6:30 last night when she left. She stole a detention center vehicle to make her escape. That vehicle has since been recovered. Eggleston is believed to be...
OWENSBORO, KY

