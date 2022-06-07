ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Former Rep Gabby Giffords opens a Gun Violence Memorial on the National Mall. Speaker Pelosi, Sen. Murphy, and other lawmakers attend

By Hot Topics
 5 days ago

Comments / 25

newway
5d ago

We need to open a investigation into the undermining of the constitution by elected officles. This is in direct conflict with their oath of office

Last Man Standing
5d ago

Democrats enabled and encouraged the moral decay in this country. Now they get to celebrate the fruits of they labor.

Biden is dazed & confused
5d ago

I wonder if Nancy will have a DUI violence summit like her husband.

