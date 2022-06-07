Former Rep Gabby Giffords opens a Gun Violence Memorial on the National Mall. Speaker Pelosi, Sen. Murphy, and other lawmakers attend
Former Rep Gabby Giffords opens a...video.foxbusiness.com
Former Rep Gabby Giffords opens a...video.foxbusiness.com
We need to open a investigation into the undermining of the constitution by elected officles. This is in direct conflict with their oath of office
Democrats enabled and encouraged the moral decay in this country. Now they get to celebrate the fruits of they labor.
I wonder if Nancy will have a DUI violence summit like her husband.
Comments / 25