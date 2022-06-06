ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claremont, NH

Activists Take DES To Task On Toxic Chemicals

By THOMAS P. CALDWELL, InDepthNH.org
 4 days ago
CLAREMONT — Working on Waste, a grassroots group that helped to kill a proposed expansion of the Wheelabrator trash incinerator in Claremont, has taken the state Department of Environmental Services to task for not adequately addressing the dangers of “forever chemicals” and other toxic substances. In...

indepthnh.org

New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

One Thousand Call for Education Commissioner Edelblut to Resign

Arnie Alpert is a retired activist, organizer, and community educator long involved in movements for social and economic justice. Arnie writes an occasional column Active with the Activists for InDepthNH.org. CONCORD—Jen Bisson, a Sandown mother who founded the public education advocacy group Support Our Schools NH, handed Education Commissioner Frank...
CONCORD, NH
Claremont, NH
Society
Claremont, NH
Health
City
Claremont, NH
Claremont, NH
Government
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Ruger Shareholders Take A Stand: Human Rights Resolution Passes at Annual Meeting

Arnie Alpert is a retired activist, organizer, and community educator long involved in movements for social and economic justice. Arnie writes an occasional column Active with the Activists for InDepthNH.org. With political officials seemingly unable or unwilling to do anything about mass shootings, leadership may be coming from an unexpected...
NEWPORT, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

John Rodman Paul, Granite State Reporter

Dover, NH — Rod Paul, a legendary Granite State political reporter, died on April 23 in Dover of complications of diabetes. He was 83. A caustic wit and brilliant raconteur, Rod thrived at the intersection of journalism and politics, almost single-handedly making the Concord Monitor a counterforce to the right-wing Manchester Union Leader as a journal of political coverage in New Hampshire. Among many other exclusives, he exposed the close connections between Union Leader Publisher William Loeb and then-Gov, Meldrim Thomson by using telephone records to detail calls between the two men on the eve of important state policy decisions. He also exposed Thomson’s attempt to mine federal criminal investigative records for information about his political adversaries.
DOVER, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Celebrating 25th Anniversary of Repeal of N.H.’s Pre-Roe Anti-Abortion Laws

CONCORD —This year’s 603 Day – June 3, 2022 – marks the 25th anniversary of the repeal of New Hampshire’s pre-Roe anti-abortion laws. A bipartisan bill, SB 34, was signed into law by then-Governor Jeanne Shaheen on June 3, 1997, after passing through Republican controlled legislative chambers. Since this pivotal moment, legislative attacks on abortion access have increased at the state and federal level, resulting in the enactment of New Hampshire’s first abortion ban in modern history on Jan. 1, 2022 and the imminent overturning of Roe v. Wade this month.
POLITICS
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

14 State Prison Corrections Officers Back To Work, No Criminal Charges

CONCORD – Fourteen corrections officers who were suspended in connection with two assaults on an inmate are back at work at the New Hampshire State Prison for Men. All personnel named in the investigation have been returned to full duty, according to a news release Thursday from the Department of Corrections, which is headed by Commissioner Helen Hanks. Since the department has already completed an internal administrative review, no further action is being taken, the release said.
CONCORD, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Barrington, NH
Welcome to InDepthNH.org, the nonprofit watchdog news website published by the New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism.

