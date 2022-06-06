Activists Take DES To Task On Toxic Chemicals

Dover, NH — Rod Paul, a legendary Granite State political reporter, died on April 23 in Dover of complications of diabetes. He was 83. A caustic wit and brilliant raconteur, Rod thrived at the intersection of journalism and politics, almost single-handedly making the Concord Monitor a counterforce to the right-wing Manchester Union Leader as a journal of political coverage in New Hampshire. Among many other exclusives, he exposed the close connections between Union Leader Publisher William Loeb and then-Gov, Meldrim Thomson by using telephone records to detail calls between the two men on the eve of important state policy decisions. He also exposed Thomson’s attempt to mine federal criminal investigative records for information about his political adversaries.

