Connecticut AG Tong on Uvalde Massacre, Abortion Rights

Members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus pressed Texas officials to make all information pertaining to the elementary school shooting in Uvalde last month available in Spanish, which more than half of the town’s population speaks at home. In a letter sent Friday to the state’s Department of Public Safety,...
Record heat will sear California and the US Southwest in the coming days before pushing east and adding fuel to the sweltering weather that's been pummeling Texas and the southern Great Plains. Temperatures in Sacramento are forecast to soar Friday to 105 degrees Fahrenheit (41 Celsius). Phoenix will hit 114...
Record high temperatures continue to sear the US Southwest through the Mississippi Valley, driving weekend energy demand as people turn to air conditioners to cool down, with the heat forecast to spread to Chicago and the Great Lakes early this week. Across the Western US, 27 record daily highs were...
Fisher Island, a wealthy enclave just south of Miami Beach, is accessible only by ferry or helicopter. The roughly 800 residences on the island, nearly all of them condominiums, have been occupied by the likes of Oprah Winfrey and Boris Becker. Now, the community, which for years claimed the title...
When Tiger Global Management’s Scott Shleifer donated $18 million to Florida’s Palm Beach Day Academy just months after his four kids enrolled, proud native New Yorker and hedge fund manager Roberto Mignone reacted smugly. “You’ll be back Shleifer,” Bridger Management’s Mignone commented on the Instagram post announcing the...
