Chaotic scenes, vandalism at seniors' final day celebration at Southwest High in Minneapolis

Adam Uren

There were chaotic scenes at Southwest High School in Minneapolis as students damaged restrooms and threw trash around the school to mark seniors' final day.

The scenes unfolded last Thursday at the school in the Fulton neighborhood, with Minneapolis Public Schools saying it happened during the final celebration for seniors, but involved "students of all grade levels."

MPS told Bring Me The News the incident "resulted in vandalism, damage to restrooms and thrown object," with work now underway to identify the students involved, who will be subject to discipline.

While the extent of the damage has not been detailed by MPS, there were posts on the local Nextdoor page from parents who were told sinks were broken off the wall, causing water to gush into the building, and "trash cans ... hurled through the air."

Following the incidents, Principal Valerie Littles-Butler sent an email to students and parents announcing there would be unexcused absences for all who took part.

On Friday, there was an "all-day purple freeze" in place, which meant all hallways were cleared and students were not issued any passes, while the school has also put in place an updated safety plan for the rest of the year.

While seniors' final day was Thursday, the rest of the school year will continue in Minneapolis till June 24, owing to the three-week delay resulting from the educator strike earlier in the year.

It's not the only example of senior pranks escalating in Minnesota in recent weeks. Last week, Bring Me The News reported that seniors at Prior Lake High School released two pigeons inside school premises, and also threw water and flour at students.