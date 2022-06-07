ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Chaotic scenes, vandalism at seniors' final day celebration at Southwest High in Minneapolis

By Adam Uren
 5 days ago
Adam Uren

There were chaotic scenes at Southwest High School in Minneapolis as students damaged restrooms and threw trash around the school to mark seniors' final day.

The scenes unfolded last Thursday at the school in the Fulton neighborhood, with Minneapolis Public Schools saying it happened during the final celebration for seniors, but involved "students of all grade levels."

MPS told Bring Me The News the incident "resulted in vandalism, damage to restrooms and thrown object," with work now underway to identify the students involved, who will be subject to discipline.

While the extent of the damage has not been detailed by MPS, there were posts on the local Nextdoor page from parents who were told sinks were broken off the wall, causing water to gush into the building, and "trash cans ... hurled through the air."

Following the incidents, Principal Valerie Littles-Butler sent an email to students and parents announcing there would be unexcused absences for all who took part.

On Friday, there was an "all-day purple freeze" in place, which meant all hallways were cleared and students were not issued any passes, while the school has also put in place an updated safety plan for the rest of the year.

While seniors' final day was Thursday, the rest of the school year will continue in Minneapolis till June 24, owing to the three-week delay resulting from the educator strike earlier in the year.

It's not the only example of senior pranks escalating in Minnesota in recent weeks. Last week, Bring Me The News reported that seniors at Prior Lake High School released two pigeons inside school premises, and also threw water and flour at students.

Comments / 18

Jay L
5d ago

Future social justice protesters. A little rioting and criminal damage to property thrown in. They had a great model to watch and learn from the past two years. 🤷‍♂️🙄✌️

Reply
12
TheEnd
5d ago

Summer...you know what that brings...kids with intentions of doing whatever they dam well please. Good Luck MPD.

Reply
10
Jerry S
5d ago

If the want to destroy something, do it in their own home ; oh yeah, they won’t do it there. So sad 😉

Reply(1)
7
MinnPost

Transgender inmate sues Minnesota over incarceration in men’s prison

Says Matt Sepic at MPR, “A Minnesota prison inmate alleges in a new lawsuit that the Department of Corrections is discriminating against her because she’s transgender. Christina Lusk of Minneapolis came out as transgender 14 years ago, started hormone therapy, then legally changed her name in 2018. The next year, a judge sent the 56-year-old to prison for first-degree drug possession. The corrections department assigned her to Moose Lake, a men’s facility. Attorney Jess Braverman with the group Gender Justice said the DOC is deferring Lusk’s gender-affirming surgery until her release in 2024. Braverman added that her client is unsafe in Moose Lake.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: 2,028 Cases, 12 Deaths Reported

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Health officials in Minnesota reported an additional 2,028 cases of COVID-19 and 12 deaths Friday. The seven-day average positivity rate is continuing its steady decline, sitting at 27.9 cases per 100,000 residents. It’s still above the high risk threshold drawn at 10 cases, along with the hospitalization rate. According to state data, there are now 9.4 admissions per 100,000 residents. In all, the state has seen over 1.52 million COVID-19 cases since March of 2020, including over 75,000 reinfections. Health officials say 12,713 Minnesotans have died. State health data shows that 75.2% of those eligible have gotten their first COVID-19 vaccine,...
MINNESOTA STATE
ccxmedia.org

School Resource Officers Recover ‘Weapon’ at Osseo High School

Quick thinking by school resource officers may have prevented a tragedy from occurring at Osseo Senior High School on Thursday, police said. According to Maple Grove police, the lead investigating agency, a male student brought a weapon to the high school. Officials would not specify which type of weapon. Officers...
OSSEO, MN
MinnPost

Home child care providers excluded from ‘hero pay’

Adam Duxter at WCCO spoke to Cyndi Cunningham, board director for the Minnesota Childcare Provider Information Network, who says the organization had worked to make sure the estimated 8,000-9,000 home childcare providers would qualify for hero pay — but language within the program ended up excluding them: “If you’re going to ask us to stay open, put everything on the line, be essential and then us be excluded from something that we’re supposed to be included in, that is a failure on the legislative process. It’s kind of a slap in the face.”
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
