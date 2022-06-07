ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Bills promote Brian Gaine to take over as assistant GM

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills promoted Brian Gaine as assistant general manager, part of a series of moves announced on Tuesday to fill offseason departures.

Gaine replaces Joe Shoen, who left Buffalo after being hired to become the New York Giants GM.

Gaine has 24 seasons of NFL experience and spent the past three years as the Bills senior personnel adviser. He returned to Buffalo after spending the 2018 season as the Houston Texans general manager before being fired after 18 months on the job.

In other moves, Terrance Gray was promoted to director of player personnel, Mike Szabo takes over as a national college scout, Dennis Lock moves up to the position of senior director of football research and Matt Worswick was named team administration director.

The Bills announced several hirings, including Matt Bazirgan as senior personnel executive and Alonzo Dotson as a national college scout.

___

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Kenny Moore, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts CB Kenny Moore II wants to be paid like an elite corner this offseason. He started out as a slot corner for Indianapolis but has improved to the point where he doesn’t leave the field even when playing on the outside. He’s sat out part of OTAs to signal his discontent with his situation but it remains to be seen if a holdout is on the table.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Houston Texans Are Signing Veteran Tight End

The Houston Texans added a new face to their tight end room this Friday, signing Mason Schreck. In an effort to make room for Schreck on the roster, the Texans cut Darrell Daniels. The former undrafted product out of Washington spent time with the Indianapolis Colts, Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals prior to joining Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orchard Park, NY
Buffalo, NY
Football
Orchard Park, NY
Sports
Buffalo, NY
Sports
City
Buffalo, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans release TE Darrell Daniels, sign TE Mason Schreck

The Houston Texans have swapped out tight ends on their roster. The Texans released Darrell Daniels on Friday. The team then filled Daniels’ spot with Mason Schreck. Daniels played with the Arizona Cardinals from 2018-21 and caught 10 passes for 96 yards and a touchdown. The former undrafted free agent from Washington played for the Indianapolis Colts in 2017, catching three passes for 26 yards. For nine games in 2018 before going to the Cardinals, Daniels played two games for the Seattle Seahawks.
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

940K+
Followers
455K+
Post
426M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy