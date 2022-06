STORRS — UConn women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma knows the transfer portal isn’t worth much of his time at this stage of the offseason. The Huskies got the player they wanted in April: Fairfield graduate Lou Lopez Sénéchal. While the roster stands at 11 and can accommodate another player, there’s no guarantee that spot will be filled.

FAIRFIELD, CT ・ 20 HOURS AGO