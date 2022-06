San Antonio’s nationally-lauded El Chivito Tortas Ahogadas is now slinging tacos and tortas from a second location, this one on Marbach Road, MySA reports. Last year, Food and Wine Magazine praised the outfit’s carnitas-stuffed torta smothered in chile de arbol sauce, calling it one of the best sandwiches in Texas. Along with its namesake tortas, the new spot also serves up crunchy Guadalajara-style tacos, tacos de birria and a sampling of savory empanadas, according to its online menu.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO