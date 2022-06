Facing a potential 11-day break in between games, the Colorado Avalanche are making a point to stay sharp leading up to the Stanley Cup Final. "I think our guys were pretty dialed in," Avalanche blue-liner Devon Toews told NHL.com's Nick Cotsonika. "We got some five-on-five stuff in today that guys didn't get in yesterday. I think our guys are ready to go, and we're excited, but we'll take the rest as well. You can't really hope for a certain amount or a set number of days off before you start playing again, so we'll just take it day by day. We're using these days to recover and reset."

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO