Dynamic Duo: Do Rams Have Future Star Tandum at Wide Receiver?

Van Jefferson is only 25 years old and Tutu Atwell is still just 22

Tutu Atwell's offensive contributions in his first NFL season did not go as planned.

In fact, his offensive production was nonexistent, which is a real shame considering early on in the preseason he led the NFL with 18 receptions last year. At the time it looked like he was primed for an impressive season. Had he been healthy, there is no doubt he would have contributed as a rookie.

Atwell only saw the field on 10 offensive snaps and only contributed on special teams as a return specialist. He had 10 punt returns for 54 yards and five kickoff returns for 87 yards.

The former Louisville standout was selected by the Rams with the 57th overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft . He was drafted before Amon-Ra St. Brown, who went to Detroit in the fourth round, and fell just short of a 1,000-yard season and he was drafted one pick after Seattle took D'Wayne Eskridge.

In Atwell's defense, he suffered a season-ending shoulder injury on a punt return after just eight games, sidelining him for the second half of the year. He suffered that shoulder injury against the Texans.

Ironically enough, Van Jefferson was also drafted with the 57th overall pick, except he went a year earlier in the 2020 draft. After a relatively quiet rookie season, Jefferson's production vastly improved in 2021. He compiled 50 catches for 802 yards and six touchdowns.

Last season Jefferson played at least 90% of the snaps nine times, including in the postseason, and he never played less than 64% of the snaps. Of course, his numbers weren't as great as some people may have expected, but he was playing behind Kupp, Beckham, and Woods, who all demanded targets. He's certainly a guy who could fill right in should one of the big guns suffer an injury.

So now that Atwell is healthy, and Jefferson is on year three in the system, can they carve out bigger roles on offense? Can they become one of the elite wide receiver duos in the league?

Jefferson is fine with whatever role the Rams want him to play , he just wants to be an all-around player.

“I just try to be an all-around player,” he said this week. “Whatever role that they want me to play, that’s the role I’m gonna do. Whatever I can do to help the team win. Last year was just a role that I was suited to and I tried to do it to the best of my ability and it worked out. This year, I’m just going to whatever role they want me to play and execute that to the best of my ability, so that’s kind of my mindset on that.”

As for Atwell, Rams wide receivers coach, Eric Yarber, is impressed with the progress Atwell has made in year No. 2.

“He’s progressing very, very well mentally and physically. The game has slowed down for him. He knows his plays like the back of his hand,” Yarber said. “It’s almost like he took things for granted (last year). But now, he saw how Cooper and Robert Woods prepared and how it translated to on-the-field (success). I was going to suggest he do that anyway, but he did it before I even suggested it. That says a lot about how he’s serious about this and he wants to be a good pro.”

The Rams' offense was loaded last season, including a deep receiving room, which didn’t make it easy for Atwell to earn reps. He found himself on the bottom of the depth chart looking up at Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, Jefferson, and DeSean Jackson. Not to mention the Rams acquired Odell Beckham Jr midseason to an already stacked offense.

Yarber spoke about pressing Atwell on the importance of preparation, which has helped him get ready for the 2022 season.

“Last year, he thought he knew but he really didn’t,” Yarber said. “So you’ve got to press on him: ‘Hey, this is how you prepare. You’ve got to prepare like a pro. This is your livelihood. This is not you going to class and then going out there and using your athletic ability.’”

The Rams still have Kupp rostered, who will turn 29 this month, and they also added Allen Robinson, who will turn 29 in August, so Atwell once again has an uphill climb to playing time. At the same time, as good as Kupp and Robinson are, they are approaching 30.

If Atwell has it his way, 2022 could be the year he breaks out and shows the world why the Rams drafted him in the second round.

“At the end of the day, I’m happy where I’m at,” Atwell said. “We’re a team. I want to see everybody win. Whether I’m first on the depth chart or last on the depth chart, I don’t care.

“My time will come. And when my time comes, I’m going to show everybody why I got picked in the second round.”

