Presidential Election

Black Americans Are Frustrated With Biden Despite Overall Support: Poll

By Zuri Anderson
BIN: Black Information Network
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

A recent poll of Black Americans shows that most folks approve of President Joe Biden but the support has softened nearly halfway into his term.

The Washington Post and Ipsos asked nearly 1,200 Black Americans about their opinion regarding the 46th president, so far. Seventy percent of respondents approve of Biden, while 23% of that group "strongly approve."

Around 60% of respondents say they're disappointed or angry about Democrats' failure to pass voting rights legislation, but over 80% of those people say they blame Biden "not at all” or “a little," according to the Post.

The dropoff begins when Black Americans were asked about whether Biden is sympathetic to issues afflicting the community. The poll reports that 66% of respondents say Biden is supportive -- a decline of 8% from 2020. On top of that, 75% of respondents say they feel Biden has done “a little” or “nothing” to combat racial discrimination in the criminal justice system .

Black Americans overall seem to still be supportive of the President but their frustrations over key issues lacking much legislative action are showing through. Experts have previously warned that the administration's failures to fulfill campaign promises could affect Black voter turnout in the future .

You can read more about the poll results HERE .

Comments / 102

who cares
4d ago

I am black and Joe Biden will not get my vote. I know many black voters who will not vote Democratic because Biden tells nothing but lies. He has hurt our race more with his policies also he seems to bring lot of racial tension between races especially black and white.

Reply(1)
27
J5689
5d ago

Pretty much every black person I have talked to can't even name policy they liked of Biden and have absolutely zero knowledge of economics or politics I wish they would start making people take test before they can vote.

Reply(9)
26
Jackie Brown
4d ago

it's been a black woman I did not vote for Biden I saw the writing on the wall. and today I can actually say he did just what I thought he would do. nothing 🤦

Reply
18
BET

More Than 20 Black Staffers Leave the Biden White House, Causing Concerns of a ‘Blaxit’

Upon assuming his tenure as president, Joe Biden promised that his staff would reflect the diversity of the nation and he did open the doors for people of all backgrounds to come in, but those doors for some have swung both ways. According to a new report, what some are claiming is normal and expected staff turnover as 20 Black staffers leave their White House jobs, others have dubbed the departure “Blaxit.”
POLITICS
BIN: Black Information Network

BIN: Black Information Network is the first and only 24x7 comprehensive national audio Black News service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective.

