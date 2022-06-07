Black Americans Are Frustrated With Biden Despite Overall Support: Poll

Photo: Getty Images

A recent poll of Black Americans shows that most folks approve of President Joe Biden but the support has softened nearly halfway into his term.

The Washington Post and Ipsos asked nearly 1,200 Black Americans about their opinion regarding the 46th president, so far. Seventy percent of respondents approve of Biden, while 23% of that group "strongly approve."

Around 60% of respondents say they're disappointed or angry about Democrats' failure to pass voting rights legislation, but over 80% of those people say they blame Biden "not at all” or “a little," according to the Post.

The dropoff begins when Black Americans were asked about whether Biden is sympathetic to issues afflicting the community. The poll reports that 66% of respondents say Biden is supportive -- a decline of 8% from 2020. On top of that, 75% of respondents say they feel Biden has done “a little” or “nothing” to combat racial discrimination in the criminal justice system .

Black Americans overall seem to still be supportive of the President but their frustrations over key issues lacking much legislative action are showing through. Experts have previously warned that the administration's failures to fulfill campaign promises could affect Black voter turnout in the future .

