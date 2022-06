Click here to read the full article. There are few things John Oliver delights in more than ripping on AT&T, which ultimately owns HBO and Last Week Tonight, and which Oliver likes to refer to as “business daddy.” So when Oliver gave viewers a brief history lesson about how the U.S. government has historically moved to break up harmful business monopolies, he naturally focused on AT&T, which until the 1980s had a monopoly on all telephone service in the country. He pointed out that once AT&T was broken up, prices dropped and innovation soared, resulting in advancements like answering machines and...

BUSINESS ・ 51 MINUTES AGO