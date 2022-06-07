ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Vegetation fire contained outside of Paso Robles

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 5 days ago
Cause of the fire remains under investigation

– Fire crews contained a fire outside of Paso Robles on Monday evening. The fire was reported near Bald Eagle Way and Gray Hawk Way northeast of Paso Robles around 5:49 p.m., according to reports.

Fire crews were able to contain the fire and stayed on the scene during the overnight hours to mop up. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Cal Fire SLO posted about the incident on its Twitter account:

