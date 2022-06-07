Vegetation fire contained outside of Paso Robles

– Wayne “Bear” Herman Handshy Lt. Col. USAF Retired, 93, of Paso Robles passed away at home on April 11, 2022. Wayne was born on March 30, 1929, in Los Angeles, to Minnie and Herman Handshy. After graduating from John Marshall High School in Los Angeles he attended Loyola Marymount University. One of his lifelong friends, Don (Boom Boom) Bloom, convinced him to transfer to the University of Nebraska and play football for The Huskers. Wayne earned his nickname “Bear” from his days playing football and the name stayed with him for the rest of his life. Bear was a true Husker for life. Bear’s Airforce career spanned over 25 years, taking him to Tripoli, Germany, Nebraska, Washington, Arkansas, and California. He met Clarece Sweeney while in Nebraska and they were married in February 1956. While stationed in Washington, his son Matthew was born in 1960 and daughter Lynn in 1962. The family was transferred from Washington to Arkansas then finally to California. Bear retired from the Air Force in 1973 and the family moved to Atascadero. Bear taught Junior Air Force ROTC at Atascadero High School, along with coaching football, swimming, and diving. He was also a substitute teacher for many years. He helped incorporate Atascadero into a city and was active on the city council for many years. After leaving his “political career” he worked for American Eagle Airlines in San Luis Obispo as a Ramp Instructor. He decided it was time to finally retire (again) when American Eagle moved its Headquarters to Dallas, Tx. Bear and Clarece spent their retired years traveling to visit family and friends all over the US and Canada. They also visited places in Germany where they had lived and took many cruises with family and friends.

PASO ROBLES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO