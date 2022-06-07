Dental hygienist shares tips for Oral Health Month

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Stephanie Nespoli from the Wisconsin Humane Society, Racine campus-- joined CBS 58 virtually for an interview on Racine & Me. Nespoli discussed the importance of vaccine clinics for your pets. Vaccine Clinics:. -low-cost vaccine clinics open to the public. -core vaccines just $15, plus you...
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--The French bulldog is a dog breed that has grown in popularity over the years, so much that local French bulldog groups have been formed across the country in honor of the dogs. The groups are ways to bring the pups and owners together. Here in Milwaukee, there...
WATERFORD, Wis (CBS 58) -- Tanya Maney is the Executive Director of Exploring Waterford. She joined CBS 58 virtually for a segment on Racine & Me to discuss a number of upcoming events and local businesses. Maney says there is a new accounting and bookkeeping business to support in town....
MILWAUKEE — Before he even set foot inside the high school at University School of Milwaukee, Jonathan Crawford knew he wanted to research a disease that doesn’t have a cure. “I started looking and researching into COPD," Crawford said about the summer leading into his freshman year. According...
RACINE, Wis (CBS 58) -- Each week on Racine & Me we like to celebrate the talents of local musicians in the county. This week, we met with Rachelle Koshen about her start in music. Koshen says her love of music began when she was a child while playing the...
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) — The nice weather is drawing an unwanted pest outdoors. This year, a word of caution about the lone star tick. Climate change has allowed the lone star tick to track north. Infectious disease experts have connected it to the heartland virus. The great outdoors is...
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Polish Fest continues this weekend at Milwaukee's Henry Maier Festival Park, one of many summer festivals returning after a two-year pandemic hiatus. Despite high COVID transmission numbers in Milwaukee, most restrictions are lifted for festivals this summer. The festival grounds on Saturday, June 11 showed a...
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Health Department on Friday, June 10 reported that the COVID-19 case burden has positivity have both worsened. According to the health department, the city saw 251.8 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people over the past week. The disease burden rose from the previous week's 233.8 – the gating metric remains "extreme."
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Many drivers CBS 58 spoke with today, on June 11, called it a 'blessing'. This gas station on Atkinson and 8th Street was filled with cars today, with a line going down the street. It was all thanks to a generous donation by Life Changers Christian...
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Members of Milwaukee's LGBTQ community have a new tool to learn about their history in the city. Zao MKE Church hosted and live streamed an event to celebrate the launch of a new app called "LGBT Milwaukee". The Milwaukee app reveals the spaces, people and events...
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- It is not unusual to hold teacher appreciation days or weeks. But in Wauwatosa, they took their appreciation to the street today, on June 9. Parents and kids stood and cheered outside the Wauwatosa library at 76th and North, rallying in support of the system's teachers at the end of what has been a challenging year.
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- CBS 58 was joined by B93.3's Joe Krauss to talk about events happening in our area. This week, we learn about Bango's Pro Shop sale, Dragon Kingdom at Milwaukee County Zoo, local movies in the park, and Taste Test Tuesday at 3rd Street Market Hall. Here’s...
Halloween season isn't here quite yet but that doesn't mean we can't talk all things spooky, right? I came across this creep story while browsing Facebook just the other day. It reminds me of another story I read recently. I guess I never thought about a road or a street being haunted but apparently, it is a pretty common thing, especially in Wisconsin. I did some research on Weary Road, which has a reputation for being very haunted.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - This Wednesday, Jones Dairy Farm donated more than 35,000 pounds of food to a foodbank in Southern Wisconsin. The seventh generation, family-owned business located in Fort Atkinson sent a semi-trailer truck filled with 19 pallets of food to Second Harvest Foodbank. The donated items included brown rice, frozen carrots, garbanzo beans, quinoa, sunflower seeds, and black beans.
Imagine this, you gather around the dinner table with your family and you are discussing your day. As you are explaining how no one works anymore, and how gas at $5 a gallon really sucks...Your youngest is going: "Dad, Bobcat...Dad Bobcat...Dad BOBCAT!" WKOW. Brooklyn, Wisconsin is in Dance County. It...
