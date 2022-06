'Video games can't possibly look much better than they already do today!' It's a common refrain, but Naughty Dog's remake of The Last of Us sure seems to support it. Sony and Naughty Dog announced The Last of Us Part I at Summer Game Fest this week, and I’m still trying to grasp it. It’s a complete remake of the first game, which itself had a remaster for the PlayStation 4 in 2014 that also looks excellent on the PlayStation 5.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO