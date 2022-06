The NFL offseason has been a game of quarterback musical chairs. With the music stopped (or at least paused), Jimmy Garoppolo and Baker Mayfield remain without a seat. In several respects, Garoppolo's and Mayfield's situations are similar. Each had shoulder surgery this offseason. Each has a relatively high salary teams have, so far, been reluctant to absorb in a trade. And each is on the outs with his team because he has already been replaced.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO