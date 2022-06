DeWanda Wise has entered the Jurassic World chat. Like moving to a new high school during senior year, the actress joined the Jurassic World franchise on its third and last installment. For this final film, the legacy cast from Jurassic Park was brought back, including Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum—but while she respects and admires their long-lasting careers, Wise came clean and told Complex she really wasn’t a fan of the movies growing up. And that actually helped her when she took on the role.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO